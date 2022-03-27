Cameron split their fourth straight doubleheader as the battled Texas Woman’s on Friday afternoon in a pair of low-scoring games.
Last weekend, the Aggie softball team split a pair of Lone Star Conference doubleheaders with St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s. They started the second weekend of their homestand with another split with TWU, winning game one 2-0 led by Breley Webb and losing game two 3-1.
Webb, who was coming off a 10-strikeout game against St. Edward’s last Saturday, got the start in game one and did not disappoint. The fourth-year player held the Pioneers to four hits and had nine K’s while walking just one batter to earn her seventh win of the season.
TWU’s pitchers did a good job of limiting the damage of the high-powered Aggie offense, holding them to six hits and stranding nine runners on base.
The one inning the Aggies were able to put together a rally was in the fifth. Karis Clark reached on a fielding error and then was retired on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kylie French. After a Webb single to put two on, Josie Swafford came up with a 2-RBI single up the middle to give Webb the only run support she needed.
Cameron’s six hits were spread throughout the lineup with Khmari Edwards, Clark, Webb, Madyson Marvulli, Maci McMurtrey and Swafford all getting hits.
In game two, the Aggies got on to the scoreboard in the opening frame. French and Webb both had two-out singles and then French took home as the Pioneers threw down to second to try and catch Webb stealing.
Texas Woman’s put together their one and only rally of the day in the top of the fourth. They got back-to-back singles with one out and then a walk loaded the bases. TWU then got back-to-back RBI hits to score three runs in the frame.
Cameron’s bats once again had six hits, this time stranding five runners on base. One of those came in the final half inning as McMurtrey singled to lead off the frame. Cameron went down in order for the final three outs to give TWU the 3-1 win.
McMurtrey had three of CU’s six hits, giving her four on the day. French, Webb and Kaiden Boren had the other three for the Aggies in the loss.
Jocelyn Bright gave up the three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Swafford struck out seven during her 3.2-inning relief appearance, allowing just three hits and two runners to reach via walks.
The Aggies are now 18-14 this spring with a 6-8 conference record. They will once again look to get to .500 in league play on Sunday when they host Midwestern State, who was sept by Oklahoma Christian on Friday. Game one is slated to start at 1 p.m.