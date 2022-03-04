FRISCO, Texas — Cameron’s 6th-seeded women’s team takes on the 3 seed Texas A&M-Commerce, ranked No. 4/No. 10 in the final regular-season national polls, in a Lone Star Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup at the Comerica Center at noon on Friday.
The Aggies earned their way to the second round of the conference tournament with an 88-85 win over the 11-seed Eastern New Mexico on Tuesday on their home floor. It was Cameron’s third-ever tournament win.
The Aggies get a chance to avenge their 92-69 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce earlier this season, taking on a Lion team that is currently ranked in the top-10 in both Division II polls with a 24-3 record.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
The Aggies have one of the most prolific offenses in the LSC, averaging 76.3 points while shooting 40 percent from the field and making a Division II-best 10.2 three-pointers per game at a 33.6 percent clip. In addition to scoring via the long-ball, CU averages 20.5 points off turnovers per contest, forcing their opponents into an average of 20.5 turnovers with 11.6 coming on steals. They also limit teams to shooting just 28 percent from three while making 5.5 shots from behind the arc per game. Hedge leads the scoring averaging 20.7 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 41 percent from three, and 87 percent from the foul line. Peterson gets it done a variety of ways, averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals, and almost one block for Cameron. Katie King averages 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 steals to round out arguably the best group of all-around guards in the LSC. Additionally, Korie Allensworth averages 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds and Whitney Outon averages 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steal and had four three-pointers during Tuesday’s win.
SCOUTING THE LIONS
The only team scoring more points per game in the LSC than Cameron is A&M-Commerce. Totaling 80.5 points per game, the Lions are shooting 43 percent from the field and make 18.2 free throws per contest at a 73.4 percent clip. On top of beating teams by an average of 17 points, Jason Burton’s team out-rebounds teams by an average of 12 boards and averages 18.2 forced turnovers per contest with 8.3 of those coming on steals.
A&M-Commerce guard Dyani Robinson was named the LSC’s Player of the Year on Wednesday with teammates Desiray Kernal being named to the All-LSC second team and Laila Lawrence and Chania Wright being named third team.
Robinson leads the team with 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 42 percent from the floor. Kernal (11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds) and Lawrence (10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds) dominate the paint while Wright is another crafty guard for the Lions averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
LAST TIME AGAINST A&M-COMMERCE
Aside from Hedge and Peterson the Aggies had a rough time shooting against the Lions in their regular season meeting. The two guards combined for 47 points and five made three-pointers in the loss while the team as a whole shot 34 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. On the other side of the Aggie Gym floor, Robinson and Wright combined for 49 points with the team making 57 percent of their shots. They also out-rebounded CU by 20. On Friday, the Aggies will need to limit the big quarters for A&M-Commerce, who scored 27 in the second and 32 in the fourth in their previous meeting.