Golf

THACKERVILLE—Cameron’s men’s golf team had the Lone Star Conference title within sight Monday but Oklahoma Christian was able to make a late charge to edge the Aggies out by four strokes at the WinStar Casino’s Scissortail Course.

Cameron had the first-round lead after a 279 but they were unable to put together a total that low in the afternoon and the Aggies’ 289 was not quite enough.

