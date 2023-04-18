THACKERVILLE—Cameron’s men’s golf team had the Lone Star Conference title within sight Monday but Oklahoma Christian was able to make a late charge to edge the Aggies out by four strokes at the WinStar Casino’s Scissortail Course.
Cameron had the first-round lead after a 279 but they were unable to put together a total that low in the afternoon and the Aggies’ 289 was not quite enough.
OC finished with rounds of 281-283 for a 12-under-par total, four shots better than the Aggies.
The Aggies did hold off Midwestern State by one stroke as the Texas crew shot rounds of 285-284 to finish at 7-under-par.
Despite the fact the Aggies didn’t win the title they will be in the NCAA Division II South Central/West Regioinal May 10 to 12 at Rohnert Park, Calif. The Aggies already played the course in a Spring Preview Tournament and finished fifth out of a tough field. In that event the Aggies shot rounds of 283-301-285—869. Cal State San Marcos won the tournament after shooting a 286-286-281—853.