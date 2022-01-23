Led by Maighan Hedge and Stephanie Peterson, the Cameron women flexed their offensive muscle on Saturday, beating Angelo State 100-68 to move to 5-0 in Lone Star Conference play.
Thursday night, Katie King made a clutch shot in the final seconds to give the Aggies a 67-66 win over UT Permain Basin to remain unbeaten in league play. CU did not need the clutch late bucket on Saturday as they cruised to a 32-point win with five players scoring in double-figures in the win.
Hedge and Peterson led that offensive surge. Hedge led the way with 28 points, just a couple of days after scoring 26 and breaking the program’s career scoring record. The fourth-year guard shot 12-19 from the field and nailed three shots from long range.
Peterson did it all for the Black and Gold, scoring 20 points on just 13 shots with 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. The third-year player from Broomfield, Colo. Also added six assists, three blocks, and two steals after having eight in the win over UTPB.
Korie Allensworth kept up her hot streak, scoring 13 points off the bench while Thursday’s hero King scored 11 points with three steals, and Whitney Outon added 10 points, seven rebounds, and a pair of rejections.
For the third straight game, the Aggies had over 10 steals and forced over 10 turnovers. They held ASU to under 40 percent shooting from the field and just 4-20 from long range. CU also outrebounded the Belles 41-38, just the second time this season they finished with more boards than their opponents.
The dominant win improved the Aggies’ record to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in league play, keeping them in a tie for the top spot in the conference standings. They take their streak on the road when they visit Texas Woman’s on Thursday, Jan. 27.