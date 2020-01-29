After a Lone Star Conference tournament run that ended in the championship final, the Cameron Aggies are looking to continue to build their program under new head coach Kyle Williams.
Cameron finished last season with a 23-29 record, going 12-12 within the conference on their way to the LSC conference tournament championship game, where they lost to West Texas A&M. After their run in the tournament, the Aggies turned to first-time head coach Williams to get the team over the hump in 2020.
The 2020 season will not lack adversity for the young skipper, as the Aggies will need to replace reliable relief pitcher Sean Maher and do-it-all All-Region backstop Hayden Jayco. Outside of the roster turnover, changes within the conference make this season even more interesting for a first-year head coach to navigate. After the Lone Star Conference expanded to 14 baseball programs, the Aggies will not have a single non-conference series in 2020. Every game counts, starting Jan. 31 against conference newcomer St. Mary’s in San Antonio, Texas. “Nothing changes with game preparation, we just know that we need to be on our game from day one and there is no room for error,” said Williams of the full league slate.
The Black and Gold were pegged for 9th in the new look Lone Star Conference, just 17 points behind the 8th place Oklahoma Christian squad in the preseason poll. From 1-14, the Aggies will be in for a tough test each weekend in this conference.
The Aggies will rely on a veteran lineup in 2020, with returners like Jordan Harrison-Dudley, Izrael Trevino, Dillon Turney, and a full season of Nate Pecota balancing out the lineup.
“We have great leadership at the top of the order, we are just looking for guys to step up and fill out the lineup. Transfer Ryan Carter will be a big bat for us in the middle of the lineup. Beau Williams and Erik Ohman will step into the middle infield roles for us and Cooper Edwards and Nik Sanchez will fill [Hayden] Jaco’s role behind the plate with freshman Sebastian Figga waiting in the wings.”
Trevino adds a valuable bat to the Aggie lineup with his near .300 batting average, seven home runs, 45 RBIs, and .432 on-base percentage from a year ago. Trevino offers versatility in the field being able to play the outfield and both corner infield spots. The senior from Houston, Texas seems primed for a big 2020 campaign in the middle of the CU order.
Pecota was only able to play in 21 games for the Black and Gold as he battled an arm injury early in the season. Still, Pecota was able to put up a .400 batting average, 13 RBIs, and a .481 on-base percentage.
Turney turned in a .292 batting average a year ago, producing 27 runs at the plate to the tune of a .385 on-base percentage. Turney was a key piece in the Aggies postseason run a year ago.
On the bump, the Aggies will look for Brody Curry to anchor the rotation in 2020. The senior pitched in 18 contests a year ago, including two saves over the course of 33 innings, Curry punched out 34 batters.
“We are looking for big things from Brody and our other starters on the hill, Coach [Kyle] Fultz and Coach [Ty] Harris have done a great job working with our pitchers this offseason. Transfer Tyler Cornett and freshman Jayce Clem will throw a lot of innings for us out of the bullpen with guys like Joseph Flood and Travis Walters giving us some good situational matchups.”
The first chance to see the new look Cameron Aggies at McCord field this season will be Feb. 7th against Texas A&M-Kingsville. Kingsville is slotted for fourth place in the LSC preseason poll and received a first-place vote. That series will prove to be a measuring stick series for the Aggies.
Cameron’s season opener will be on the road as they travel to San Antonio to take on the St. Mary’s Rattlers for the first time as Lone Star Conference foes.