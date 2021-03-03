Sometimes you just know the ball is going to find the bucket and fortunately for the Cameron women, that moment came Tuesday evening in the Lone Star Conference Tournament opener against Midwestern State.
The Aggies burned the nets on 15 of 33 shots from beyond the 3-point line and rode that edge to an 87-78 victory over the Mustangs in the Aggie Gym. Next up for Emma Andrews’ club will be a road game at No. 1-ranked Lubbock Christian Friday in Lubbock. The Lady Chaps routed St. Mary’s, 76-52, Tuesday in another first-round game.
CU had four different players hit treys in the game but it was Karley Miller who surprised the Mustangs by hitting four treys in the first half and five for the game.
“As soon as I took that first shot, I knew it was going in and after that I just kept shooting and the next three of four went down,” the sophomore said. “It was a great time to start making them.”
Miller sure wasn’t alone as Logan Collyer hit 5 of 8 treys, Whitney Outen hit three and Kiara Lovings hit a couple.
The Aggies hit 12 of 21 in the first half alone to forge a 48-34 halftime margin but Andrews knew that this one wasn’t over just yet.
“We had our early run and I figured they would figure out a way to have theirs,” she said after her club earned just the second LSC Tournament victory in CU history. “We had to just keep playing, weather their run and do what we do best.”
Slowly as third quarter progressed the Mustangs started to close the gap, getting within three at one point, 52-49. The game got even tighter in the fourth when Morgan Lenahan sparked the Mustangs on a big surge that cut the deficit to just one, 71-70, with 5:14 remaining.
But CU’s feisty small backcourt standouts turned the tide for good. First Maighan Hedge drove the paint for a layup and as the Mustangs tried to inbound the ball, Hedge stole the ball, fed it to Collyer who put in a layup and sealed the conventional 3-point play with a free throw after a MSU foul.
Then came two more big bombs as Collyer hit one from the corner to make it 78-70 and Miller added her final trey for an 81-70 edge with just 3:45 remaining.
MSU had one more chance, cutting the CU margin to seven at 83-76 with 1:22 remaining but the Aggies got a huge offensive rebound from Collyer and the home fans started to celebrate.
While Lenahan had 32 for game scoring honors, it was the Cameron depth that told the story in this game.
Eight different Aggies scored and four of those reached double figures. Hedge and Miller each scored 18, Collyer 15 and Whitney Outen 14. Katie King added nine, Kiara Lovings six, LaKya Leslie five and Kassie Boorer two.
“Our depth was big tonight with Steph (Stephanie Peterson) out,” Andrews said. “I was proud of our bunch for fighting through and getting the win.”
When asked if she knew that Cameron only had one LSC Tournament win before Tuesday, she had the perfect answer.
“I don’t really look at stats or records,” she said. “I just want to do a good job so I can stay employed.”
After the recent hot streak her club has been on with wins over ranked powers like West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Commerce, that is one thing she doesn’t have to worry about.