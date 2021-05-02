LAREDO, Texas — The Aggie offense was kick-started by a pair of two-run homers by Jayce Clem and Jordan Harrison-Dudley as they cruised to a 7-1 win over Texas A&M International in the final road game of the season.
After splitting the doubleheader against the Dustdevils on Friday, the Cameron baseball team earned their first series win since February as the wrapped up their final road trip of the spring with the six-run victory behind power bats and a solid outing by Marcos Feria on the mound.
In the first inning, the Black and Gold saw themselves leading 4-0 early thanks to the long-balls from Clem and Harrison-Dudley, the top power hitters on the squad.
International scored their only run of the contest in the third, getting a run on a passed ball. Evan Nichols, who started the game, gave up a pair of walks and a single to load the bases with no outs in the frame. After an out, skipper Kyle Williams brought Feria in and despite the run scoring on the wild pitch, the junior worked out of trouble to maintain the three-run lead.
Cameron added to that lead in the fifth when Julian Macias drove in Harrison-Dudley on an infield single. Two more came in to score in the sixth thanks to a two-RBI double from Beau Williams that allowed Clem and Erik Ohman to cross the plate.
Feria did not need much run-support as he was in control on the mound. He gave up five hits but walked just one batter and struck out five in the 6.2 innings of work to earn the win.
At the top of the Aggie order, Ohman recorded his second straight three-hit game and scored two of CU’s runs. Clem and Harrison-Dudley both had two-hit, two-run, two-RBI games, while Ryan Carter also collected a pair of hits and B. Williams drove in a pair of runs.
The win marks just the second series win of the season (they won two out of three at home against Eastern New Mexico in late February) for the Aggies, who are now 7-29 on the season and 7-23 in Lone Star Conference games.
Cameron will wrap up the regular season with a rescheduled three-game set against Texas A&M-Kingsville at the friendly confines of McCord Field in Lawton. All three games will be played at 1 p.m. starting Friday, May 7, and concluding on Sunday, May 9.