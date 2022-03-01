Cameron’s women’s basketball team starts Lone Star Conference tournament play on its home court Tuesday night when the 6th-seeded Aggies face 11 seed Eastern New Mexico.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The winner gets Texas A&M-Commerce in the quarterfinals in Frisco, Texas.
The Aggies beat the Greyhounds by just one point back on Feb. 10. Cameron hopes a conference tournament run can bolster its NCAA Tournament case.
Cameron was 6-1 in the month of January, putting them at the top of the league standings. They then went 4-4 in the month of February, arguably their toughest stretch of the season to finish with a 16-10 overall record and a 11-5 conference mark. CU averages 76 points per game, shooting almost 40 percent from the field while making a league-high 10.1 three-pointers per contest at a 33 percent clip. They also make 75 percent of their shots from the charity stripe. Despite last Saturday’s result, CU still is at the bottom of the LSC in rebounding, getting out-boarded by an average of 8.6, but still turns teams over 21 times per contest with an average of 12 steals. Maighan Hedge’s numbers have dropped a bit, but the fourth-year guard still leads CU and the LSC in scoring with 20.6 points per game. The Australian also averages 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals for CU. Peterson is second on the team with 13.5 points per outing to go along with averages of 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks. Additionally, Katie King averages 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 steals, completing the do-it-all trio for the Aggies.
After a solid start to 2021-22, Eastern New Mexico had a rough conclusion to their schedule, going 2-6 in the month of February to finish the regular season with a 10-13 overall record and a 6-10 league mark. Iyanna McCurdy is one of two players averaging over 13 points for the Greyhounds and Natalie Stice averages 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals.
In their only meeting this season, the Aggies and Greyhounds played what might have been one of the most exciting games in the Aggie Gym this season. Cameron led by just six at the half and by four going into the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds tied the game at 71 with six seconds left, but a Peterson layup put CU on top by two with just over a second on the clock. ENMU got a questionable foul call in their favor that sent Anasha Hurt to the foul line with try and tie the game with less than a second to go, but the guard missed the second free throw to give CU the one-point victory, 73-72. King led the Aggies with 18 points while Peterson added 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the win. McCurdy paced the Greyhounds with 24 points and nine boards.
