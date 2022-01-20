Jeff Mahoney has been named head coach of the Cameron University men’s basketball program.
Former coach Andrew Brown submitted his resignation Tuesday morning, and after consulting with Mahoney, who is also the women’s basketball assistant, Athletic Director Jim Jackson made the move. No reason was given for Brown’s resignation.
“We didn’t make Jeff the interim coach, he’s in this thing for the long haul,” Jackson said Wednesday in a phone interview from Indianapolis where he’s attending the NCAA Convention. “For now, he’s going to be leading the men and also helping Emma (women’s head coach Andrews) when possible.”
Mahoney is no stranger to coaching the men’s game.
“Jeff coached boy’s basketball for 23 years, so he knows that game as well as anyone,” Jackson said. “He also knows the members of our men’s team and their strengths and things that need to improve. After talking with the players and Jeff, there is an attitude that they are determined to make the playoffs.
“The problem with the team has been they’ve played great for much of the game but then have struggled to finish. Jeff is eager to work on that issue and the players seemed to like what he had to say and are very supportive going forward.”
While the CU men have had to reschedule several games because of COVID-19 protocols, Jackson did not have any comment on reports claiming COVID-positive team members had been allowed to practice even after testing positive.
Jackson did, however, discuss the current testing program at Cameron and a decision he made months ago.
“We have plenty of testing kits to get us through the entire school year,” Jackson said. “I wanted to get ahead of this and make sure we had enough on hand, so I ordered plenty before this latest surge.
“On the way here, I rode on a plane with several other (Lone Star) conference athletic directors and they are all having the same issues with COVID.
“But the difference this year is we’ve been through it and understand what we need and how to make sure our players and coaches are tested and protected as well as possible. It’s not like last year when there were so many unknowns about COVID.”
Mahoney will be a busy man today when Cameron hosts Texas-Permian Basin for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader in the Aggie Gym. He will aid Andrews during the women’s game, then launch his career as the men’s head coach around 7:30 p.m.
The two teams have been going in opposite ways with the women 3-0 in the conference and the men 0-3 in the LSC. Both Cameron teams host Angelo State University for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.