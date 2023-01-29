The Cameron men’s basketball team could not overcome foul trouble, falling just short against Lubbock Christian 77-74 on Saturday in the Aggie Gym in a heartbreaking loss in overtime.
The Aggies, despite being shorthanded, gave the West Texas A&M Buffs all they could handle on Thursday. Kevin O’Connor’s squad has played significantly better basketball of late despite the amount of adversity the Black-and-Gold have faced this season. The Aggies are now 2-2 in their last four games since snapping their 13-game losing streak.
In the first half, CU controlled the lead for the majority of it, trying to snap the three-game Chaps winning streak as they posted a 9-4 record within the Lone Star Conference. The Black-and-Gold led for 12 minutes of the first 20, but the Chaps went on a late half run, including back-to-back triples from Kendall Dow, giving LCU a nice cushion heading into intermission.
In the second half, the Aggies kept fighting, getting it within two possessions a few times, including a 6-0 run midway through the second half. Eventually, the Aggies broke through and tied the contest. Cameron sent this game to overtime in a contest that saw an astonishing ten lead changes, seven ties, and neither side growing the deficit beyond ten points.
CU could not overcome their early game foul trouble. By mid-way through the second half, star scorers Reggie Prudhomme, Jaylan Thomas, and Jaden Okon had three or more fouls. By overtime, they played the extra five minutes without their leader Prudhomme who head coach O’Connor calls an extension of himself, and their circus shot maker and Division-I scorer Thomas.
Taylor Cox stepped up in a big way tying the game with an off-balance triple and drawing a charge to earn the Aggies a much-needed stop.
Okon led Cameron with a team-high 24 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal on the defensive end.
Caylen Goff-Brown was the only other member of the Black-and-Gold to crack double-digits turning in 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
After another hard-fought contest, the Aggies take a long road trip to Silver City, New Mexico, to tip off next week against the Mustangs on Thursday before heading to Portales, New Mexico, for a matchup with the Greyhounds on Friday.
When the Aggies return home, they will celebrate Senior Night and Homecoming during their final two home games of the year, first against Angelo State on Feb. 9th, then against UTPB on Feb. 11th.