The Cameron men’s basketball team could not overcome foul trouble, falling just short against Lubbock Christian 77-74 on Saturday in the Aggie Gym in a heartbreaking loss in overtime.

The Aggies, despite being shorthanded, gave the West Texas A&M Buffs all they could handle on Thursday. Kevin O’Connor’s squad has played significantly better basketball of late despite the amount of adversity the Black-and-Gold have faced this season. The Aggies are now 2-2 in their last four games since snapping their 13-game losing streak.

