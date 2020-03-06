For the last time as conference opponents, the Cameron Aggie baseball team welcomes Tarleton to McCord field for a four-game set, March 6-8.
Cameron is coming off a disappointing road series at No. 21 UT Tyler, where they scored just three runs and hit .191 as a team. They will look to bounce back offensively when the host the Division I bound Texans for four games this weekend.
The Texans come to Lawton boasting a 10-8 record and looking to get back on track after losing their final game of the last series against Oklahoma Christian. The Texans have only lost one series all year, and it was at the hands of the previously mentioned UTT Patriots.
At the plate, Tarleton is led by Blake Burns, who has already hit seven home runs to go along with a triple and four doubles on his way to a .469 batting average. His average is tops on the team and as well are his 25 RBI. Corey Young joins Burns in the .400 batting average club, seeing Young turn in a .411 average, two doubles, and a triple while driving in nine runs.
On the bump, TSU will look for Luke Baley to set the tone for the rotation as he posts a sub-2 ERA this season, with 20 strikeouts. Baley owns a 4-1 record and has also earned a save for the Texans this year.
The Black and Gold will ask Michael Womack to match Baley, as the Lawton native has put together two straight quality starts. In his last two starts, Womack has turned in a 3.65 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a .159 opponents’ batting average in 13 innings on the mound.
Offensively, Izrael Trevino has added some power for the Aggie lineup, already launching five home runs on his way to plating seven of his teammates. Trevino has also earned two doubles and a triple while hitting .258 in 62 at-bats.
Jayce Clem has turned the corner for CU. Despite his .231 batting average, Clem has played a big factor in the Aggie lineup, plating a team-high ten runs. The Big Pasture native as also been a boost to the Aggie pitching staff, coming out of the bullpen to toss five strikeouts in seven innings and earned a save on Feb. 21 against Texas A&M International.
Cameron’s third home series of the 2020 season begins on Friday, March 6, with a single-game beginning at 3 p.m. The series continues Saturday, March 7, with a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, March 8, with another single nine-inning bout starting at 1 p.m. at McCord Field.