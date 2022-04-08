The Aggie baseball team looks to play their way back into a playoff spot as they take on St. Mary’s this weekend in a 4-game Lone Star Conference series.
Cameron opened their series last weekend against Oklahoma Christian with an 8-6 win in game one but followed that with a trio of losses, including two by just one run during Saturday’s doubleheader. The 1-3 record dropped them to 10th in the LSC standings, but they can make up some ground if they sweep the Rattlers, trying to earn a top-8 spot to make the league tournament.
The Aggies enter the weekend with an 11-21 overall record and an 11-19 league mark. They are currently batting .273 as a team with 5.8 runs scored per game and 82 combined extra-base hits. Leading the way is Beau Williams with a .345 average to go along with 24 runs scored, 12 doubles and 20 RBI.
Jordan Harrison-Dudley is the big power threat in the lineup with a .322 average, four triples, nine homers, and 39 RBI. Julian Macias is also batting over .300 (.301) with former Big Pasture standout Jayce Clem and Tyler Coleman providing averages over .280. Freshman Colby Flood, a MacArthur grad, has been solid in his 14 games played, hitting .342 with a pair of doubles.
Cameron has gotten great starts on the mound recently, including three by Tyler Cornett, Marcos Feria and Drew Henderson last weekend. Cornett leads the team with a 2.87 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 31.1 innings of work. Feria struck at 10 against the Eagles and is second on the team with 36 K’s this spring. Henderson leads the team with a .183 opponents’ batting average and has three wins on the mound.
St. Mary’s has had a similar spring to the Aggies with a 12-22 overall record and a 10-22 conference mark. They are coming off a 1-3 record against Eastern New Mexico last weekend.
Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Dickson Stadium with Saturday’s doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.