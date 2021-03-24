TROPHY CLUB, Texas – The Cameron men's golf team closed out the Lion Invitational on Tuesday, moving up two spots to finish in second place in the 36-hole tournament.
The Aggies shot a solid 290 in the first round of the 2021 invite hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday. After lightening shortened the previously schedule 54-hole event, CU upped their game in the final round, shooting a 287 to finish in a tie for second place with a total score of 577, just one stroke back of the tournament champion Hutchinson CC.
Tyler Kaman led the final round surge, shooting a 67 in the final round to give him a 141 total score, good for fifth place individually. Kaman recorded six under-par holes during Tuesday's round, with just one bogey on the scorecard. The junior had the second best par-4 score (2-under) of the field and totaled the third most birdies with nine through 36-holes of play.
Freshman Tobias Andersen, who was in the top-5 after a first round 69 on Monday, finished in 12th after shooting a 75 during the second round to give him a solid 144 for the tournament. Devin Whipple had CU's second under-par round on Tuesday, shooting a 71 to give him a 147 for the Lion Invite.
Preston Holmes finished one stroke back of Whipple with a 148 after shooting 76 in the final round, while Joey Kirk carded a 74 on Tuesday and finished with a score of 149. All five Aggies finished in the top-30 individually.
As a team Cameron led the field with a 14-under score on the par-5 holes and was second with 35 combined birdies. Kirk and Andersen both had seven birdies for the tournament while Holmes and Whipple each had six under-par holes for the Aggies. Whipple and Andersen were also both at the top of the leaderboard in made pars with 24 each during the 36-hole event.
Hutchinson, who also shot 287 during the final round, finished just one stroke ahead of the trio of Cameron, Oklahoma Christian, and Midwestern State. The host school A&M-Commerce moved up two spots in the final round as well to finish in fifth place as a team.
OC's Trevor Norby moved up 10 spots on the player leaderboard to take the individual medalist honor with a 138, just one stroke better than MSU's Jake Doggett and Texas A&M International's Parker Holekamp.
In two weeks, Cameron will play in their final tune-up before the Lone Star Conference Championship. They tee off at the DBU Classic on April 5-6 in Dallas, Texas.