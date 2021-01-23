LAWTON – The Cameron men's basketball team hosted UAFS on Friday night, who enjoyed a hot-shooting night in the Aggie Gym as they came away with the 86-76 road win to drop CU to 1-8 on the season and 1-4 Lone Star Conference North Division play.
It had been almost two weeks since CU's last game, and it took a few minutes to shake off the rust as UAFS jumped out to an early 17-10 lead. However, CU quickly turned that around and took over the lead just over halfway through the first thanks to a second-chance bucket by Hunter Quick.
After battling back and forth, the Lions made a late first half run that saw them score 11 straight points heading into the break, up 47-34. That run was fueled by a pair of Payton Brown three's, giving him 23 points in the first 20 minutes of action.
Cameron shot 42.4 percent in the first half, struggling from three (2-12), but were able to knock down all but one of the five free throw attempts. Connor Slater had the hot-hand for the Aggies in the first half, scoring nine points on 4-7 shooting while grabbing four rebounds.
The Black and Gold trailed by as much as 18 in the second half, but slowly chipped away at the lead, getting it down to nine on a free throw by Kendall Scott at the 11:10 mark. The deficit hovered around that total for much of the remainder of the second half, before Cameron dropped it down to five on a layup by a steal and layup by Brock Schreiner with a little over a minute to play.
In the final minute, the Aggies couldn't get anything going offensively, while UAFS made four free throws down the stretch to secure the 86-75 division win.
Cameron shot just under 42 percent from the field, going 5-25 from three and 15-22 from the foul line. On the other end of the floor, the Lions were red-hot, knocking down over 57 percent of their shots, including going 10-for-19 from long range.
Schreiner fell just one point shy of his third straight 20-plus point outing, pouring in a team-best 19 points with a trio of three-balls. The junior guard also recorded three of CU's seven steals, which aided in forcing 18 UAFS turnovers. Slater finished the night with 11 points and seven rebounds while Scott added 10 points and five boards.
Brown hardly missed the whole game, finishing with 38 points on 13-of-18 shooting (4-for-8 from three). He was also 8-of-8 from the foul line, where the Lions finished 19-of-29 as a team. Chris Rollins added a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double and Mathew Wilson scored 11 points to go along with six helpers.
After battling back late in the second half of Friday's game, the Aggies will look to use that fighting spirit when they head to Fort Smith, Ark. for a rematch with the Lions on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m.