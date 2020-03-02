Aggies fall in series finale at UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas – Aggie baseball gets swept for the third time this season, falling to No. 22 UT Tyler 4-1, despite Tyler Garcia’s strong start.
The Cameron Aggies have not been able to get anything going offensively this season, and especially this weekend against UTT, only scoring three runs prior to Sunday’s finale.
The trend would continue into Sunday afternoon where the Black and Gold could only scrape together a single run in nine innings of play. That run came off the bat of Beau Williams to plate Erik Ohman.
On the bump, for the second time this series, an Aggie hurler tossed a quality start to no avail. Garcia cruised for four innings, only giving up two runs to the hottest offense in the Lone Star Conference. Garcia was only charged with one earned run and allowed just six hits.
Kalen Haynes followed up Garcia’s effort with a two strikeout outing out of the bullpen. Haynes also gave up two runs, with just one earned.
No Aggie hitter collected more than one hit, only accounting for five knocks as a team; CU struck out sixteen times at the plate.
Cameron will return home to McCord Field to play host to Tarleton next weekend. The four-game set will get underway on Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m. and wrap up on Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. On Saturday, March 7, the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.