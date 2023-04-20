THACKERVILLE — Oklahoma Christian totally dominated Cameron in the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference men’s golf tournament Wednesday at Windstar’s Scissortail Course, taking a 4-0-1 victory.
The Eagles then beat the University of Texas-Tyler by the same 4-0-1 margin.
Despite the loss the Aggies will be competing in the NCAA DII South Central/West Regional at Rohnert Park, Calif. from May 10 to May 12.
The format of Medal Match play is decided by the number of shots each player used on each hole.
The Aggies were unable to get anything going as the only CU player to play well was Chris Somerfield who forced a tie with OC’s Alejandro Armijo.
The only other Aggie to challenge for a point was Trevor Mierl who lost by two strokes in the No. 5 match.
Preston Holmes in the No. 2 match and Hamish Murray both lost by four strokes while Hunter Drotts was unable to get anything going and lost by an eight-stroke margin.