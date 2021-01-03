DALLAS — The Cameron men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off the red-hot shooting of No. 25 Dallas Baptist in an 89-74 road loss on Saturday.
Cameron, who has struggled defensively to start the season, faced a tough task on Saturday facing the top scoring team in the Lone Star Conference in No. 25 ranked DBU. That story line held up in CU’s fifth loss as they gave up 89 points and a 47.1 shooting percentage with 16 three-pointers to the home team Patriots.
The Aggies had to get over another obstacle offensively in the form of top scorer Brock Schreiner being out with an injury. Freshman Marques Warrior Jr. tried to pick up the slack left from the loss of the junior guard, scoring a career-high 15 points on 6-15 shooting to go along with five assists and three steals.
Cameron’s shooting struggles continued, as they knocked down just 39.3 percent of the shots from the field. However, they did make 8-31 from three and 18-23 from the charity stripe. Kendall Scott, CU’s second leading scorer on the season, added 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss, while Connor Slater chipped in 11 points, six of those coming from the charity stripe.
In the first half, Cameron hung around thanks to eight quick points from Darius Green, but it looked like the ranked Patriots were going to be too much for CU when they got out to an 11 point lead just over halfway through the opening frame.
Cameron went on a 10-0 run to close out the half, taking a 37-36 lead over the home team. Five of CU’s 10 points during the stretch came on the hands of the sophomore Slater.
Slater had seven points at the half, going 4-4 from the charity stripe, to go along with five rebounds. Both Green and Warrior Jr. led CU with eight points at halftime, as the team shot just 34.4 percent from the field but was 5-10 from three and 10-12 from the charity stripe.
DBU took over late in the second half, thanks to 10 made triples and a 51.4 shooting percentage from the field. Despite the few runs and halftime lead by the Black and Gold, the Patriots led for over 32 minutes of Saturday’s contest. Their consistent play and three-point shooting were the keys in their 15-point victory.
Freshman Ricky Lujan led the way for DBU, scoring 31 points while knocking down 7-10 from long range. Senior Chandler Jacobs chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds, as first-year player Grayson Buehler added 16 points.
The Aggies (0-5) will have to regroup quickly as they have a rematch with the Patriots (3-0) scheduled for Monday in Lawton. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.
Aggie women have games postponed
After having their game at Texas Woman’s scheduled for Saturday postponed due to precautions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron’s rematch with the Pioneers scheduled for Monday at the Aggie Gym has also been postponed. No make-up dates have been decided upon at this time.
The Cameron men were scheduled for a rematch at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Aggie Gym with DBU following the women’s game against TWU. Tip-off for that matchup has been moved up to 2 p.m. with the postponement of the women’s game.