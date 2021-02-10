Coming off a 3-2 win over Oklahoma Christian last week, the Aggie volleyball team carried that momentum into the first set against Midwestern State on Tuesday night, but faded in the final three sets, losing 3-1 to their Red River rival.
The Aggies entered the week with a 1-1 record, splitting their two matches against Oklahoma Christian last week. Their opponent, long-time rival MSU, had already played four matches prior to Tuesday and owned a 3-1 record.
In the first set, the two teams were on their game, with 13 tied scores and eight lead changes. The Aggies hit .258 on the attack with 10 kills in the first frame. After playing to a 19-all tie, CU scored three straight to take a 22-19 advantage. MSU was able to get back within one at 23-22, but a pair of attack errors by the Mustangs gave the Aggies the 25-22 set one victory.
The Mustangs opened set two with an early lead, but like the first frame, Cameron was able to come back and tie the score early on. Unlike the first set, Midwestern State used multiple runs to take and extend their lead. A 4-0 rally late in the frame gave MSU their biggest advantage (seven points). CU was able to get it back to four thanks to a block by Natalia Araujo da Silva and JaLisa Hollingshed. That was as close as the Aggies would get, as MSU went on a 3-1 to win the set 25-19.
Despite attack percentages over .200 in both the third and fourth sets, the Aggies did not lead in either as MSU jumped out to back-to-back big leads. They cruised to a 25-15 win in the third and then fought off a 5-0 rally by the Aggies in the fourth to win 25-17 and take the match.
Both teams hit just under .200 on the attack for the match. Cameron controlled the battle at the net, 8.0 blocks to 4.0, but MSU dominated the service line with 13 aces to CU’s three.
Arianna Navarrete posted an 11-kill, 11-dig double-double while hitting .235 to lead the Aggies. Alanni Carter added 10 kills, while one of the LSC’s top blockers, Caitlyn Henderson, led the CU defense with five stoppers.
Desiree Marmolejo had a team-high 21 assists to go along with seven digs, while freshman Katie Roberson added 16 helpers and eight digs. Fellow first-year Aggie Presley Shearin led the team with 13 digs against MSU.
Cameron gets another shot at their Red River rival on Wednesday, when the two teams meet back in the Aggie Gym at 5:30 p.m. for an LSC rematch.