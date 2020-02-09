STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Cameron men’s basketball team suffered their third straight loss on Saturday, falling to Tarleton 84-58.
The Aggies struggled at keeping the Texans’ offense in check, allowing them to shoot 54 percent from the field with 48 of their 84 points coming from inside the paint. Offensively, CU struggled as well, shooting just 32 percent from the field while going 6-24 from three and 4-6 from the foul line.
One thing that went Cameron’s way was the rebounding battle, where they grabbed three more boards than their opponent with 16 rebounds on the offensive end.
Sophomore forward Kendall Scott was the lone Aggie in double-figures with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field. Both Darius Green and Brock Schreiner added eight points while three others had six points for the Black and Gold. One of those players was junior big-man Webster Simeus, who grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had three assists.
Cameron and Tarleton battled back in forth through the first nine minutes of the first half, and a layup by Andrew Nguyen at the 11:04 mark gave CU a 14-13 lead. From there Tarleton went on a 19-4 run, leading 32-18 at the under-four minute media timeout. The Texans closed out the frame with a last second three-pointer by Zach Naylor, giving them a 42-22 advantage at the break.
The Aggies shot just 28 percent from the field in the first half, going 0-9 from three-point range and 2-2 from the foul line. CU led in the battle on the boards 24-20 at halftime but turned the ball over seven times compared to TSU’s single giveaway at the break.
Cameron came out in the second half and shot much better from three, going 6-15 in while shooting 37 percent from the field in the second half. However, it was not match for the red-hot Texans who shot 56.7 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes to cruise to an 84-58 victory.
Saturday’s loss drops the Aggies’ record to 6-16 overall and 5-11 in Lone Star Conference play. They will need to pick up a few wins down the stretch for a shot to make the conference tournament, as they are currently on the outside, looking in at the postseason.
Cameron will have a chance to pick up some of those in front of their home crowd as they begin a four-game homestand, their final of the season, on Thursday, Feb. 13, against UT Tyler. The LSC divisional rematch against the Patriots is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.