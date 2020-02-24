Aggies dominant in game four win over Dustdevils

LAWTON, Okla. – Aggie baseball claimed their first series win of the season, beating Texas A&M International in the four-game series finale on Sunday, 12-2.
Cameron, who has had a rough start to the season, started to turn it around this weekend, entering Sunday’s outing already up two games to one against the Dustdevils with wins in game one and three of the series.
The Aggies got a solid start from junior Tyler Garcia, who went 6.0 innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four Dustdevil hitters.
Garcia got into trouble in the second frame, giving up his two runs on a trio of hits. From there he was masterful, giving up just two base knocks in his final four innings of work.
Cameron’s offense gave Garcia plenty of run support early on. They answered TAMIU’s two runs with two of their own in the bottom of the second. Dillon Turney led off the inning on a single to right and then came in to score on Jayce Clem’s second homer of the series.
In the next inning, Jordan Harrison-Dudley gave CU the lead on a sacrifice flyball that brought home Izrael Trevino from third base.
Trevino got in on the action again in the fifth as he and Nik Sanchez both hit solo home runs to extend the Cameron lead to 6-2. CU tacked on another in the sixth via a sacrifice fly by Erik Ohman that scored Turney.
With the four-run cushion, Kalen Haynes came in to relieve Garcia in the seventh and was dominant. The transfer junior allowed just two base runners, one on a walk in the seventh and another on a hit in the eighth. Haynes also struck out TAMIU batters during his outing, giving the CU staff seven punch-outs in the win.
Cameron broke things open in the seventh when the struck for three runs on three hits to extend their lead to 9-2. Harrison-Dudley kicked things off by driving in Trevino once again, this time on a single to right field. Ryan Carter brought home Beau Williams from third on a fielder’s choice and then a bloop single to shallow right off the bat of Clem scored Carter from first base.
The Black and Gold decided to end Sunday’s festivities a little early as they scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the 12-2 run-rule victory. Three straight free passes loaded the bases with no outs in the frame. A wild pitch during Beau Williams at-bat brought home Sanchez from third for CU’s first run of the inning. The final two came on a two-out, two RBI single to right by Turney that scored Harrison-Dudley and Trevino to end the game.
Cameron tallied 11 hits in the win and left just four runners on base. Turney led the way with three hits and a pair of RBI, while Clem drove in three on a pair of hits and Trevino scored four times while tallying four hits and a RBI for the Black and Gold.
The now 4-10 Aggies will be back on the road next weekend, Feb. 28-March 1, when they visit Lone Star Conference newcomer UT Tyler for a four-game set.