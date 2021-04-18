LUBBOCK, Texas — Led by Jordan Harrison-Dudley and Julian Macias, the Aggies came back to beat Lubbock Christian 9-8 in game two and split the doubleheader after falling in the first game 7-3 on Saturday.
Cameron baseball had a hard time getting the bats going in Friday night’s opener against the Chaps, notching just four baserunners in a shutout loss. However, after losing 7-4 in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, extending their losing streak to 11 games, Cameron bounced back with a 9-8 comeback win for their fifth win of the year.
Game 1 was close, up until the final innings. Michael Womack got the start on the mound and gave the Aggies 5.1 innings of work, giving up just two runs on seven hits. He struggled with control, though, walking five batters and striking gout just two in the no decision.
The Chaps got the two runs off Womack in the fourth as Grant Griffin doubled home a pair of runs to give his team the lead. Cameron answered with one run in the fifth on a Cooper Edwards single that brought home Kalen Haynes.
In the sixth, the Aggies took their first lead of the series scoring two runs in the frame. Haynes singled in Ryan Carter to tie things at two and then Nate Vargo drove in Julian Macias on a single of his own to give CU a 3-2 advantage.
Tyler Garcia came in to pitch in relief of Womack and got the final two outs of the 6th inning before loading the bases in bottom of the seventh after a double and two hit batters. CU’s most used reliever gave up a RBI single that tied the game but was able to get out of trouble with just the one run scoring.
Garcia’s ran into trouble again in the eighth, giving up a one-out triple to open a four-run frame. LCU had two more triples and a double in the inning before skipper Kyle Williams brought Evan Nichols in to get the final out in the eighth.
Cameron went down quietly in the ninth but had plenty of chances to add to the scoreboard throughout the game, stranding nine on base with seven hits and four walks after getting on base just four times in the series opener.
Haynes had his best day at the plate this season, going 3-3 with a RBI and a run scored; he also walked in his fourth plate appearance. The rest of the four hits were spread between Erik Ohman, Jordan Harrison-Dudley, Vargo, and Edwards.
In game two, the Aggies mounted a huge comeback, coming back from a 7-1 deficit to beat Lubbock Christian by one run in a high-scoring battle.
Cameron got on the board first, scoring a run on a Cooper Edwards single that brought home Harrison-Dudley in the bottom of the first. LCU then scored seven runs, one in the first and then three in both the second and third innings, against one of CU’s top arms Marcos Feria.
The Aggies began their comeback in the fifth, as Harrison-Dudley kicked things off with a RBI double that brought home Vargo. A fielder’s choice and a wild pitch allowed Beau Williams and Harrison-Dudley to score and cut the LCU lead to 7-4.
In the sixth, the Black and Gold struck for five runs to take a 9-7 advantage over the Chaps. Williams singled through the right side to bring home Casey Yeager and then Harrison-Dudley added to his big game with a bases loaded walk that allowed Sebastian Figga to score. A balk added another run to tie the game at seven and then Macias broke the tie with a two RBI single that scored Harrison-Dudley and Williams.
After the Chaps got one back in the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Gregg came in to close things out for Cameron in the eighth to earn his first save of the season and snap Cameron’s 11-game losing skid.
Gregg allowed two base runners but did not give up a hit in his two innings of work. Drew Henderson pitched the bulk of the innings, giving up just one run on five hits and a walk to earn his first win of the season; Joseph Flood also had a scoreless outing for CU out of the bullpen.
Harrison-Dudley reached base four times in the win, with two doubles and two walks. He also scored three times and drove in a pair of runs, tying Edwards and Macias for the team-high in RBI for game two. Macias also had a pair of hits, including the game-clinching two RBI single in the sixth.
Now with a record of 5-24 overall and 5-19 in league play, the Cameron baseball team will complete their non-conference home-and-home series against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday, April 20, in Weatherford before retuning home to host Angelo State during the weekend, April 23-25.