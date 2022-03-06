FRISCO, Texas – The Aggies’ postseason run was cut short on Friday as the were taken out by the 3-seed and top-10 ranked Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in the Lone Star Conference Championship quarterfinals on Friday in the Comerica Center.
After recording their third ever league postseason win on Tuesday, Cameron women’s basketball had a tough test by facing No. 4/10 A&M-Commerce on Friday afternoon. The Aggies recovered from an early deficit in the first half, but were unable to do the same in the second in the 15-point loss.
The Lions came out on first, scoring 10 straight points before the Aggies were able to get on the board. CU then went on a 13-3 run to tie the game on a Maighan Hedge layup with 1:02 in the quarter. Commerce went on a small run to the period to take a 17-13 lead into the second.
Cameron shot 33.3 percent from the field in the opening 10 minutes while the Lions shot under 30 percent. Katie King had five points and Kassie Boorer had four in the frame.
The Aggies quickly tied the game out of the shoot in the second on a Hedge three-pointer and then the two teams traded scores throughout the frame. CU’s biggest lead of the quarter came when Whitney Outon hit a triple with 4:10 left in the half, putting her team up 30-26. The Lions responded and used a 4-0 run to end the half on top 38-34.
In the first half, the Cameron shot almost 40 percent from the field, going 6-12 from long distance. King and Boorer each had 11 points at the break with the second-year forward from Melbourne, Australia adding five boards.
Commerce started to pull away in the third quarter, nearly doubling up the Aggies in the score column. They got it done by getting to the foul line, going 6-7 from the charity stripe in the period. On the other side of the floor, CU went cold from three (1-6) while shooting 33 percent from the floor.
The Lions carried their momentum into the fourth, leading by as much as 22 with 6:20 to play. Hedge did her best to keep the Aggies close, scoring 10 points in the final 10 minutes of play. AS a team, CU was 35 percent from the field and 3-6 from three in the fourth, falling 80-65.
Cameron finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field, going 10-24 from three and making three of their only four free throw attempts. They were also out-rebounded 59-36 while forcing the Lions into 17 turnovers with 10 coming on steals.
Hedge finished with a game-high 20 points in what is likely her last game for the Black and Gold. The fourth-year guard shot 7-15 from the field and 4-5 from three. King added 18 points, dropping a quarter of three-pointers as well, and recording four steals. Boorer ended the game with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Lions were paced by six players scoring in double-figures with Desiray Kernal and Julianna Louis each recording double-doubles.
One of the best Cameron seasons in program history ends with a 17-11 overall record. CU has not been ranked in the South Central Regional poll and is likely not to make the regional after the loss to the Lions.