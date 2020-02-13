Cameron men’s basketball begins an important stretch of games this week as they host UT Tyler and A&M-Commerce in a pair of Lone Star Conference divisional rematches.
UT Tyler visits Aggie Gym tonight with tip-off slated for about 7:30 p.m.
Cameron, now 6-16 on the year and 5-11 in league play, has some ground to make up if they want to secure a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament; they currently sit in 14th place in the league rankings and the top-12 make the tournament.
Cameron is coming off of a disappointing road trip where the lost a pair of games against DBU and Tarleton by a combined score of 71 points. In the later contest against the Texans, CU fell behind by 20 points at the break after shooting just 28 percent from the field and going 0-9 from three-point range. They were unable to climb back in it during the second half like they have been able to in previous games and lost their third straight 84-58. Kendall Scott was the only Aggie to reach double-figures, as CU made just 24 field goals in the contest and went 6-24 from three.
Despite his team’s three-game losing skid, sophomore Darius Green has played solid minutes for coach Andrew Brown over the past few weeks, averaging 16.3 points per game over CU’s last four contests.
Now 6-16 on the year and 5-11 in league play, the Aggies will need to make up some ground this weekend and next with four straight home games. Although, the Aggie Gym has not been as kind to CU this year as in years past, as they are just 2-8 on their home floor. The Black and Gold are averaging just over 70 points this season, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from three-point land. They have excelled on the glass, averaging 37.7 rebounds per game, including a LSC-best 13.2 offensive boards per contest. Cameron’s struggles come on defense, where they give up an average of 78.9 points per game on a 46.8 shooting percentage. Brock Schreiner is the lone Aggie averaging over 10 points per game at 11.3, while the sophomore averages 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest as well. Additionally, both Kendall Scott and Jordan Lewis average over 9.0 points per outing with Scott leading CU with 6.2 rebounds per game, which is 15th best in the LSC.
The UT Tyler men have lost their last six contests and are 6-15 on the year and 3-13 against the rest of the Lone Star Conference. In the first battle between these two divisional foes, the Aggies cruised to a 71-52 victory.
Senior guard Ty Glover leads the squad and is seventh in the conference with 17.1 points per game. Glover is shooting 45 percent from the field this season and also averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing. Micah Fuller is second on the Patriot team with 11.5 points per game and makes 83 percent of his foul shots while also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per outing.