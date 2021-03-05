On Tuesday, the Cameron women’s basketball team won the program’s first Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament game since 2002.
Their reward is a date with No. 1 Lubbock Christian in Friday’s semifinal.
Before Monday, the Aggies were just 1-14 with their in the conference tournament with their lone win coming back in 2002. In Tuesday’s win over Midwestern State, sophomore Karley Miller had a breakout game, scoring a team-high 18 points while going 5-for-8 from 3-point range, four of those buckets coming in the first half alone.
They have yet to meet the Lady Chaps in the league postseason, but are 0-6 against the other two semifinalists, West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Commerce. Cameron has qualified for the league tournament eight times in the last 10 seasons, missing out in 2019 and 2013.
The Aggies have won eight of their last nine games, and have done so with three-point shooting and defensive pressure. Cameron ranks first in the LSC and 16th in the country with 9.0 three-point field goals made per game, just a tick off from last season’s LSC record 9.3 per game. The Black and Gold also ranks 19th in the division with 11.4 steals per game and are 16th in turnovers forced and three-point defense. Both of those efforts are led by first team All-LSC performer Maighan Hedge, who averages 17.0 points, 2.3 triples, and 2.1 steals, while also racking up 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Including Hedge, the Aggies have six players averaging over five points and nine scoring over four points per outing. One of those is honorable mention all-conference player Whitney Outon, who has averaged 12 points per game over CU’s last six.
Lubbock Christian has won 89 consecutive games in the Rip Griffin Center, a NCAA Division II record for home winning streak; they are a perfect 16-0 on the season and rank No. 1 in the nation in both the WBCA and D2SIDA top-25 polls. There is a reason Lubbock Christian is the top team in the nation, as they have been dominating their competition all season long. The league’s regular season champion owns a scoring margin of 28.1, which is second in all of Division II thanks to their scoring defense average of 45.2, which leads the nation. The Lady Chaps rank in the top-15 in the nation in both field goal percentage (.464) and defense (.318) and are ninth with 5.2 blocked shots per outing. They are also second in free throw percentage (.814) and fourth in turnover margin (9.19). LCU has a trio of players scoring over 10 points per game including first team All-LSC selection Allie Schulte, who averages 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting over 60 percent from the field.
The Lone Star Conference announced their annual end of the year awards, All-Conference, and All-Academic teams on Wednesday. Junior Maighan Hedge led the Aggies by being named both the Academic Player of the Year and a first-team All-LSC performer. Sophomore Stephanie Peterson landed on the league’s third team and was selected to the All-Academic team with her teammate Hedge. Additionally, Whitney Outon was recognized as honorable mention All-LSC and Katie King landed on the All-Freshman team. Lubbock Christian had five players recognized, plus head coach Steve Gomez was named the 2020-21 LSC Coach of the Year.