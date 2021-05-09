The Cameron offense picked up Saturday where it left off Friday, collecting five home runs in a 14-8 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Senior Day.
The Aggies and Javelinas opened their three-game series with a slugfest on Friday that saw the road squad come away with an 18-16 win in 10 innings. CU’s offense never cooled down from the opener as they scored 14 runs on 14 hits, five of which were round-trippers, to even up the weekend series.
Prior to game two Saturday at McCord Field, the CU baseball program recognized seniors Tyler Garcia, Cooper Edwards, Cyprien Dussenne, Joseph Flood and Alex Ward, plus graduate assistant Ty Harris.
Garcia got the start on the mound in his last series at McCord Field. The Altus product was the beneficiary of early offense as his team had a 6-1 advantage before making it to the third innings. Garcia went five innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits and four walks to go along with five strikeouts.
Texas A&M-Kingsville opened the game with a run in the top of the first thanks to a two-out RBI double from Will Arnold. Cameron answered in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs on two homers. Erik Ohman led off the frame with a liner to center, but the TAMUK centerfielder slipped and allowed the ball to roll all the way to the wall and Ohman to come around and score on the inside-the-parker. Two batters later, Beau Williams clubbed his second homer of the series, giving his team a one-run advantage.
Cameron’s first big inning came in the second as they scored four runs to give Garcia a 6-1 cushion on the mound. Jayce Clem started it off with a RBI single and then an errant throw to try and catch Nate Vargo trying to steal third allowed him to score for the second run. Jordan Harrison-Dudley doubled in Clem and then scored on a Julian Macias RBI hit to cap off the inning.
Both teams scored single runs in the third, as Arnold came through with another clutch two-out hit for the Javs and Clem was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Trailing 7-2, Kingsville made things interesting with a three-run fifth, cutting the CU lead to just two runs. After a scoreless sixth, Ryan Carter answered with a two-run homers, his second of the series, putting his team back up 9-5.
After the Javelinas got a two-run homer of their own off the bat of Kohl Ullman in the top of the eighth, CU answered with their second big inning, this time a five-run frame. Williams drove in Ohman on a sacrifice fly and then a pair of two-run homers from Harrison-Dudley and Edwards put the Black and Gold out in front 14-7.
Tyler Gregg, who came in to close out the eighth, got into trouble in the ninth, loading the bases with no outs, but he was able to get out of it with just one run scoring to hold on for the save and the Aggie win.
Garcia, Carter Bourg, and Gregg combined for 10 strikeouts and just eight walks on the mound. They also stranded 12 Javelinas on base, less than 24-hours after TAMUK left 17 runners on base in game one.
The top five hitters in the Aggie lineup each had multi-hit games with at least one run and RBI. Harrison-Dudley led the way with three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Carter scored three times and reached base four times.
With each team earning a win in the first two games, it sets up a rubber-match in the series finale between the Aggies and Javelinas, who are both looking to win their final regular season series. First pitch for Cameron’s season finale at McCord Field is once again set for 1 p.m.