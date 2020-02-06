The Aggie women take their four-game winning streak on the road as they visit Texas Woman’s on Thursday.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Denton, Texas.
Cameron stretched their win streak to four games with a 68-50 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville last Saturday. CU doubled up the Javelinas in the first quarter, outscoring their opponent 24-12 in the first 10 minutes of action. That early lead allowed them to coast to the 18-point victory. CU shot just 39 percent from the floor, but made 11 three-pointers, which was their third straight game with 10 or more triples made. Hedge paced CU with 26 points on 11-17 shooting from the field (4-6 from three), while Battese added 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
The Aggies have been dominant over their last four games, improving their record to 9-11 overall and 8-6 against conference opponents. Over the four-game span, CU is averaging 78.8 points per game, outscoring their opponents by over 10 scores per contest while shooting 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from long-range. On the season, the Aggies are scoring 72 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the field, and make a LSC-best 9.7 three-point field goals per game at a 35 percent clip. The Black and Gold’s other numbers have improved to 40.5 rebounds and 14.1 assists per game, while on defense they average 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per outing.
Cameron University is home to one of the best shooting back courts in all of Division II led by the sophomore Hedge and her league-leading 20.8 points per game. The Aussie is shooting over 43 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 85 percent from the charity stripe while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Battese, the senior from Elgin, is averaging 17.2 points per game, which is fourth in the LSC, while leading the nation with her 4.53 three-point field goals per game.
The Pioneers are 6-12 overall this season and 4-10 against the LSC. They are averaging just under 60 points per game and have been outscored by an average of 2.9 points by their opposition. TWU is shooting 40.5 percent from the field, but makes their 4.1 triples at just a 29.9 percent clip. They turn the ball over 18.2 times per game, while recording 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks on the defensive end, where they are allowing opponents to shoot 38.2 percent from the field.
Junior Ma’K’La Woods has been a solid player for the Pioneers this season, averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor; she had a season-high 24 points last week against St. Mary’s.