DENTON, Texas — Cameron women’s basketball’s six-game winning streak was halted in an overtime loss to Texas Woman’s on Thursday afternoon.
The Aggies have been one of the hottest team’s in all of Division II over the month of February, but they had to but their six-game winning streak up against a TWU team that has always given the CU women a battle.
That was the case on Thursday as the Pioneers held the Black and Gold to just a 26.6 percent shooting percentage. All but eight of CU’s made field goals in the game came from three-point range in the 45 minute outing.
While she led the Aggies in scoring, matching her season average with 16 points, Maighan Hedge, like most of the team, struggled shooting, going 5-21 from the floor and 4-12 from three. She added a team-high nine rebounds to go along with four assists and a trio of steals.
In the first period, the two teams went back and forth with neither pulling ahead by more than four points. A pair of free throws by TWU’s Sadie Moyer tied the game at 15 through the first 10 minutes of action.
Cameron came out firing in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 25-15 lead with 7:07 left in the first half. The Aggies would score just one more time in the frame as Texas Woman’s went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to just two, which is where the score sat at the break, 27-25.
In the third, the Aggies looked to be settling into their game, making five triples and tallying five steals on the defensive end as they led 46-37 heading into the final quarter. Whitney Outon and Kiara Lovings both had six points for CU in the quarter.
Texas Woman’s chipped away at the lead in the fourth and a free throw at the 1:30 mark tied the game at 55. A big Karley Miller three just seconds later gave Cameron a 58-55 lead, which was quickly cut to just one point after a Ma’k’la Woods made layup. CU missed a pair of shots on their end of the floor and then a touch foul with six seconds left gave TWU two free throws to try and take the lead. Jordan Jenkins made the back half of her two free throws, tying the game at 58. Hedge was fouled with one second left, but it was just the third team foul for TWU, and CU was unable to get another shot off, forcing overtime.
Cameron went cold in the extra five minutes, going 0-10 from the field and 0-4 from three, while TWU was 2-5 from the field, making one three and going 4-4 from the foul line, leading to the 67-58 win.
Miller added eight points and four boards off the bench for CU, while Stephanie Peterson had seven points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
The Aggies, who have forced over 20 turnovers in the last six games, turned TWU over 17 times with 11 of those coming on steals. The Pioneers led the battle on the glass 59-42 and far and above went to the foul line more than CU, making 19-24 from the charity stripe.
Cameron, now 9-6 on the season, will look to get back their momentum heading into the Lone Star Conference Tournament as these two teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.