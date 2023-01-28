Cameron University's women's basketball team will host Lubbock Christian today at 1 p.m. in a game that will go a long way toward improving the Aggies' chances of making the Lone Star Conference that will be held beginning March 2 in Frisco, Texas.
The Aggies got a big win Thursday at home against West Texas, holding off the Buffs, 68-64, and today's game also features a critical matchup as the Lubbock crew is currently second in the LSC West Division standings. The Aggies' win over WT was also important as the Buffs are currently third in the West Division at 5-2, just ahead of the Aggies who are now 4-4 in the West Division.
Lubbock Christian routed the Aggies two weeks again in Lubbock but CU is hoping to pull off the upset and improve its chances of making the tournament.
The Aggies are 10-10 overall, 7-7 in the Lone Star Conference, and 4-4 in the West Division.
In the win over the Buffs Thursday, Katie King led the Black-and-Gold with 14 points, Korie Allensworth scored 11, and Karley Miller and Alena Wilson chipped in 10 points. Kailyn Lay and Kiara Lovings scored nine, Kloe Heidebrecht added three, and LaKya Leslie had two points.
Cameron women held the Lady Buffs without a basket for the first four minutes of the third quarter, extending their lead to 35-27. West Texas mounted a comeback to bring the game within a score, at 38-36, as Azia Himeur hit two free throws with 4:29 to play. CU would answer with an 11-0 run to build a double-digit lead at 49-36. WT hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the frame to cut the CU lead to 11 points as the Black-and-Gold headed to the fourth quarter leading 49-38.
The Lady Buffs started the fourth on a 7-1 run to make it a two-possession game at 50-45 with eight minutes left. The Aggies answered with their own 7-1 run to regain an 11-point lead with just over four minutes remaining. After a 9-2 run by WT, Cameron held a 59-55 lead with 2:45 to play. West Texas kept the pressure on the Aggies after Himeur hit a three-pointer with less than 90 seconds to play, making it a three-point game. CU closed the game by making 5-of-7 shots at the charity stripe to finish the upset win.
Angelo State continues to lead the West Division with a 7-1 mark in the division and a 17-3 overall record. LCU is next at 6-1 and WT is 5-2. Cameron is fourth at 4-4 followed by UT Permian Basin at 3-8 and Eastern New Mexico is sixth at 2-5 in the West Division.
While the CU women are in the chase for a playoff berth, the men are out of contention even though the Aggies have been playing some tough teams close in recent weeks, including battling WT tough before losing 83-79 Thursday.
The Aggies rolled into the WT game with a ton of momentum, arguably the most they have had all season after capturing their first two Lone Star Conference wins of the season a week ago. Though life in the LSC never gets easier, this week, the Black-and-Gold is eager to try and improve its record against LCU today at 3 p.m.
Against WT, Jaylen Thomas was incredible, hitting tough shot after tough shot on his way to 27 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 70 percent from the floor and 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.
Reggie Prudhomme made the offense sing, dishing out a team-high six assists with many more left on the table while he also got going in the scoring department posting 16 points in this game on 6-of-9 shooting. Jaden Okon was stellar off the bench and the third Aggie in double-digits as he turned in 17 points, eight rebounds, and plenty of tough finishes around the rim.