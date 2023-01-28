Cameron University's women's basketball team will host Lubbock Christian today at 1 p.m. in a game that will go a long way toward improving the Aggies' chances of making the Lone Star Conference that will be held beginning March 2 in Frisco, Texas.

The Aggies got a big win Thursday at home against West Texas, holding off the Buffs, 68-64, and today's game also features a critical matchup as the Lubbock crew is currently second in the LSC West Division standings. The Aggies' win over WT was also important as the Buffs are currently third in the West Division at 5-2, just ahead of the Aggies who are now 4-4 in the West Division.

