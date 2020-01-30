After back-to-back road wins last week, the Cameron women’s basketball team looks to keep their streak going at home when they host Texas A&M International tonight at 5:30 p.m. and Texas A&M Kingsville at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cameron secured back-to-back wins during their first conference road trip to UAFS and Oklahoma Christian. The Aggies won both games thanks to clutch fourth quarter performances from Amaka Nwakamma and Stephanie Peterson. Against OC, while Maighan Hedge led CU with 29 points, it was the senior Nwakamma who was the hero, as she outscored the Lady Lions 11-1 in the final two minutes of play to secure the 73-68 win. Two days later, Hedge was limited to just eight points, which allowed fellow underclassmen Peterson, Michaela James, and Whitney Outon to step up. Peterson led the squad with 18 points, scoring 12 in the final quarter with 10 of those points coming from the charity stripe. James added a career-high 13 points on 4-6 shooting from the field, while Outon added a career-best 12 points with seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.
Hedge leads the league and the squad with her 20.1 points per game while also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per outing. Senior Ava Battese has averaged 16.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13 games played for CU, while Nwakamma is averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 5.5 boards for the Black and Gold.
After going 7-4 during the 2019 half of the season, Texas A&M International’s eight-game losing streak has dropped them to below .500 in both overall record (7-12) and league (4-9) play. They are averaging 65.7 points per game and shooting 40 percent from the field, 29 percent from three, and 67 percent from the charity stripe. On defense, the Dustdevils do excel at forcing turnovers, as they average 12.6 steals per game, but they still allow their opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the floor.
The Dustdevils are led by a pair of seniors who are averaging right around 12 points per game, 5-8 junior Patrycja Jaworska (12.7 ppg) and 5-11 junior Nicole Heyn (12.2 ppg).
Texas A&M-Kingsville opened the season with a 1-7 record, and after winning back-to-back games against Texas Woman’s and UT Tyler are currently on a five-game losing skid. They are averaging just 49 points on offense and allowing 60.3 points on the defensive end.
The Javelinas have just two players with scoring averages of over 10 points in Bryna Thompson (12.8 ppg) and Ravae Payne (11.9 ppg), but Thompson has only played four games this season and Payne has not seen the court since Jan. 16.