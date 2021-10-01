The Cameron volleyball team continues their search for their first Lone Star Conference win as they visit Texas Woman’s and DBU this weekend.
Despite steady improvement on the court, the Aggies record has dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-4 in league play after dropping a pair of matches last weekend against Lubbock Christian and No. 3 Angelo State. They will look to snap their current 12-match losing skid this weekend, facing the Pioneers on Friday and the Lady Patriots on Saturday.
INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR
The Aggies have a trio of international student-athletes that have started to pick up their game in the last few matches. Junior Natalia Araujo led CU with seven kills and added a block against ASU, her best match of the season. Sophomore Jessica Lipkit is one of the team’s top middles, has had six straight matches with at least three kills and only one error, and leads the team with 35.0 total blocks.
SCOUTING TEXAS WOMAN’S
The Pioneers have opened the year with a 5-9 record and are 1-3 in league play. They enter the weekend on a four-match losing streak after having lost to East Central in straight sets on Wednesday night. TWU averaged 11.6 kills per set as a team and like Cameron, blocks 1.9 balls per frame.
SCOUTING DBU
The Patriots have had an interesting start to the season. They are just 4-1 with four of those matches being LSC contests, after having seven of their non-conference matches canceled due to health and safety protocols. Statistically, DBU is averaging 13.1 kills per set while hitting over .200 on the attack. That effort is led by Halee Van Poppel, who averages 4.65 kills and hits over .200 as well.