ARLINGTON, Texas — The ninth ranked Aggie women’s tennis team picked up a quick 4-0 win to star the Lone Star Conference Championship on Thursday to advance to the tournament semifinals.
Cameron entered this week’s LSC Tournament as the top seed after earning a share of the regular season championship and being the top ranked team in the South Central Region. Their reward was a meeting with the 8-seed UT Permian Basin, who they swept earlier this spring.
The Aggies had no problem in doubles as the 10th ranked doubles team of Anastasia Uspenskaia and Magda Wawrowska won 6-1 at the one line followed by a 6-1 win from Vasilisa Polunova and Karolian Glowinska at two and a 6-0 victory from Lea Manga and Kateryna Rudenko at three.
Cameron just needed three wins in singles to earn the win and advance to the next round. Wawrowska earned the first point at five with a 6-2, 6-2 win and then Rudenko won 6-1, 6-0 at four to give CU a 3-0 lead. The match clinching point came from the first team All-LSC selection Uspenskaia, who won 6-4, 6-0 at two, giving her team the 4-0 advantage.
In the other three singles matches, Polunova lost her first set 6-3, but was ahead in the second 3-2 when the match was called, Manga was down a set at two, and Pilar Jaurena was on the verge of a win at three with a 7-5 win in the first set and up 4-1 in the second.
The Aggies advance to the semifinals of the league tournament where they will battle Texas A&M-Kingsville, who beat Midwestern State 4-3 in their quartefinal match; CU beat the Javelinas 7-0 this spring. Friday’s match is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. start time.
In addition to the first round of the tournament happening on Thursday, the ITA released a fresh set of rankings as well. As a team, Cameron dropped one spot to No. 9 after their loss to No. 4 Central Oklahoma last week.
In singles, Polunova was ranked No. 41, Manga was tabbed No. 49, and Uspenskaia jumped into the rankings at No. 58. In doubles, Uspenskaia and Wawrowska dropped from No. 5 to 10th after their loss to UCO’s No. 1 ranked doubles pair.