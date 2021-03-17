WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Led by freshman Maelle Dreyer, the Cameron women’s golf team moved up two spots in the final round of the Midwestern State Invitational on Tuesday to finish sixth.
Cameron entered the final round of their first spring event in eighth place after shooting a 326 in the first round and 313 in the second. They wrapped things up with a third-round score of 311 to give them a 950 for the 54-hole event and a sixth place finish.
A first-year player from France, Dreyer finished strong with the best round of the tournament by an Aggie, a third-round 74. That paired with her 82 and 77 scores on day one, gave her a 233 for the tournament, which was good for a tie for 12th on the individual leaderboard.
Iona Roska finished just one stroke back of her younger teammate, shooting a 76 in the final round to give her a 234 (81+77+76) and a 16th place finish at the Wichita Falls Country Club. Ashley Davis added a 241 (82+79+80) for the event and Kyndall Morgan chipped in a 242 (81+80+81) for the Aggies. Another first-year Aggie, Emma Englefield, rounded out the lineup with a 252 (89+81+82) for the 54-hole event.
Individual Gerdur Ragnarsdottir tied with her fellow Aggie Dreyer for 12th place, following up her 79 and 77 on day one with a 77 in the final round. Additionally, Ellie Fellers finished with a 256 (89+83+84) and Molleejo Crain carded a 261 (81+91+83) for the tournament.
Statistically, Ragnarsdottir had the most birdies of the Aggie group, with six holes at one-under, while Morgan added five birdies. Dreyer was toward the top of the field with her 36 made pars, while Roska had 31 for the 54-hole tournament.
Oklahoma Christian came away with the team win, shooting a 299 in the final round to finish with a 904, four strokes better than the second place finisher St. Mary’s. The next closest team, West Texas A&M, finished 21 strokes back of the Rattlers. Midwestern State and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top five, just two strokes better than the Aggies and Southwestern Oklahoma in sixth.
OC’s Alex Bennet, who carded a one-under 71 in the final round won the individual medalist honor with a 219, besting WT’s Loukyee Songprasert by three strokes.
The Cameron women will be back in action next week as they compete in the Lion Invitational. The event in Trophy Club, Texas, will take place on March 22-23.