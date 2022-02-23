Over the course of a long college basketball season, every team is going to have one of those games where it just doesn’t play well, but somehow finds a way to put another win in the books. Call those ugly wins if you want, but the bottom line is they still count and for Cameron University’s women, that’s all that matters.
The Aggies struggled offensively most of the game, however, CU had a seemingly comfortable lead late in regulation before UT-Tyler scored five straight points in a flurry after a costly CU turnover to knot the score and force overtime.
But once Emma Andrews’ crew got into the extra period, it was all business as the Aggies earned a 63-54 victory to seal a home-court berth for the Lone Star Conference Tournament and keep alive a shot at a first-round bye.
Cameron climbed to 10-4 in LSC action to share sixth with Texas A&M-Kingsville, which comes to the Aggie Gym Saturday for the regular-season finale. CU women also face Texas A&M-International Thursday in another important game that will be played regardless of the weather conditions since the International teams arrived in Lawton Tuesday to make sure they didn’t get caught on the road should road conditions affect travel.
The top four teams in the standings get those prized first-round byes and right now eight teams are locked in a tight battle to see just which four survive this weekend and will advance straight to Frisco, Texas, for the LSC Tournament.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the CU men struggled to make shots and wound up losing a 72-53 decision. The Cameron men also have two games remaining as they try to finish strong despite being out of the race for a tournament berth.
Defense shines for women
For a good part of Tuesday’s game, the Aggies’ chances of being in that group fighting for a bye in the women’s portion of the LSC Tournament were in jeopardy. CU struggled to get its offense going in the first half as the shots just weren’t falling but the good news was that the Patriots were having that same problem.
CU did have something to do with that as Andrews and assistant Jeff Mahoney used something they seldom use, a zone defense, and it did just what the coaches wanted it to do: slow down 6-2 post Liah Davis, the LSC Offensive Player of the Week for last week’s games.
With Whitney Outon handling the assignment on Davis most of the game with help from the other Aggies on the floor, the Patriots’ power post was limited to just eight points on 3-of-7 shooting. She did corral 14 rebounds but the visitors only owned a 46-42 edge in that statistic and Outon’s effort on defense was critical in the end.
“I think we saw something special from Whitney tonight on defense,” Andrews said. “She and Steph (Stephanie Peterson) really did a great job on Davis. I was really pleased with our defense; that kept us in the game.”
The Aggies needed that tough defense since they were struggling on the offensive end.
“They came out and extended their zone and it made us work much harder to get good looks,” the coach said. “But once we got some stops we started to get into a better offensive rhythm. I thought Katie King gave us a spark on offense and Logan Collyer hit a couple of big threes for us there when we needed a spark.”
King, who led the Aggies with 20 points, took over in the extra period, drilling a trey to offset a Tyler trey to open the five-minute extension, then the senior from Harrah stole the ball and put in a nifty floater for a 50-48 CU lead.
After another UTT miss, Peterson drilled a pair of free throws and turned right around and forced one of 26 turnovers that the Texas crew committed. The Aggies worked the ball to Maighan Hedge who drilled a trey for a 55-48 lead with 2:30 remaining.
There was a flurry of action over the next minute and a half that included Collyer taking a charge to stop one Tyler threat and then Peterson blocking a Tyler shot with 1:08 remaining.
From there the Patriots had to resort to fouls to try and rally but Outon hit two free throws for a 57-49 lead with 1:01 remaining then she stepped up and drilled two more for a 59-52 lead with 52 seconds remaining. After that King and Outon each drilled two more free throws to make sure there was no Tyler comeback this time.
Hedge joined King in double figures with 16 while Outon added nine to just miss double figures.
While the CU women have clinched a tournament berth, Andrews isn’t worried about the possibilities until after these next two games.
“We’re not going to be looking past (A&M) International,” she said. “We’ve been committed to take them one at a time and stay focused on the next one so we’re not going to look ahead at this point. I’m just pleased that we pulled together and really played the type of defense we needed to beat Tyler. There in the fourth quarter we just stuck with those first five because they were working so well together. But we got some good minutes from some of those on the bench.”
Second-half woes hurt men
The Aggies were right in the thick of this game at halftime, leading by one, 28-27, but the Patriots came out in the second half and wasted little time taking command.
Over the course of the second half the Patriots outscored the Aggies 45-26, hitting 189-of-27 shots from the field for a sizzling 66.6 percent in the second 20 minutes. Cameron was simply unable to match that hot shooting, hitting 18-of-56 for 32 percent and that wasn’t going to make a difference in this game.
Brock Schreiner, who was honored for joining the 1,000-point club last week in a big win over No. 3-ranked Lubbock Christian, paced the Aggies last night with 18 and Colt Savage added 10. No other Aggie could produce more than seven points and that wasn’t going to keep CU in this game against the Patriots.
The visitors started the second half on an 11-0 run and by the time the Aggies could counter the momentum had swung to the visitors who kept stretching the lead out the rest of the way.