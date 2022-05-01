ARLINGTON, Texas – After coming back multiple times to earn a spot in the Lone Star Conference Championship final, No. 9 Cameron could not do the same in the championship game on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the 2-seed St. Mary’s.
Cameron’s comeback 4-3 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the semifinals may have exhausted all their clutch Aggie magic as they fell behind 3-0 early against the Rattlers, who they beat 5-2 during the regular season.
The Rattlers took the early lead in the match by earning the doubles point. CU’s Vasilisa Polunova and Karolina Glowinska lost 6-4 at two and then Lea Manga and Kateryna Rudenko dropped their match at three 7-5. The remaining match was stopped at a 5-all tie.
St. Mary’s quickly added to their lead with a 6-0, 6-0 win at six over CU’s Pilar Jaurena and then a 6-2, 6-2 win at five over Magda Wawrowska to take a 3-0 lead. Cameron got on the scoreboard with a 6-1, 6-4 by Rudenko at four and a 7-5, 6-4 win from Polunova at one.
The deciding point came at the two spot where Anastasia Uspenskaia opened her match with a 6-1 win before falling in set two 6-2. Angela Vargas from St. Mary’s won the third 6-1 to claim the match and the tournament title.
Additionally, Polunova and Rudenko were named to the LSC Championship All-Tournament team by league officials following the match.
Cameron is now 20-5 on the season as they await the NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Selection Show which will air Sunday on ncaa.com. CU entered the weekend as the top ranked team in the South Central Region and they will have to see if their loss to St. Mary’s changed that on Sunday. If CU is either the one or two seed in the region they will host on May 7 or 8.
CU men fall to UT Tyler in semis
After falling behind early in their Lone Star Conference semifinal match with the 2-seed UT Tyler, the Aggie men’s tennis team could not complete the comeback, falling 4-2.
Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona won their fifth straight match and 17th of the season at one doubles to give CU a leg up, but UT Tyler answered with a 6-3 win over Joao Duleba and Marek Slojewski at 3.
The doubles point came down to the match at two where Kristian Kubik and Carlos Vidal battled to a 6-all tie. The two teams traded points in the tiebreak until the Pats duo of Joaquin Bianchi and Egor Shestakov pulled ahead and won 7-5 to give their team a 1-0 lead.
Cameron evened up the match to start singles play as Duleba won 6-4, 6-2 at six, but the Patriots responded with two wins at four and five to get to 3-1.
Almeida got the Black and Gold to within one with a 6-3, 7-5 win at one, but Carlos Vidal could not finish off his opponent at three as he went from winning the first set 6-2 to losing the next two 6-2, 6-3 to allow UT Tyler to clinch the match, 4-2.
Additionally, Cardona dropped his first set 7-5 at two and was down 6-5 in the second before the match was ended.
No. 40 Cameron is now 13-8 this spring as they await when, where, and who they will play in the South Central Regional Tournament, which will take place either Monday, May 9, or Tuesday, May 10. They are currently ranked No. 3 in the region rankings. The selection show will be Sunday night on ncaa.com.