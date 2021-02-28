Behind a big game from Maighan Hedge, the Aggie women’s basketball team took down Texas Woman’s 78-70 in their regular season finale and will now host Midwestern State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship Tournament.
The Aggie women’s basketball team entered the week in fourth place in the LSC point standing and in line to host a first round matchup in the conference tournament after winning six straight in the month of February. A loss to TWU on Thursday, snapped that streak and put the hosting bid in jeopardy.
Junior guard Maighan Hedge led the charge as the Black and Gold closed out the regular season in front of their home fans with an eight point win over the Pioneers. Hedge scored a season-best 28 points on 10-18 shooting. The Aussie hit three shots from three-point range and was a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line to go along with her six assists and two steals.
Like they have been doing all month, CU pressured their opponent from the get-go, forcing 25 turnovers with 17 of those coming via steals. A chunk of those swipes came from two Aggies as both senior Logan Collyer and junior Whitney Outon collected five steals in the win. Outon also finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting before fouling out.
The Aggies end the regular season with a 10-6 record with a 7-3 mark at home. Their 3.625 rating in the LSC’s point system earned them a fourth place finish in the league standings, just behind West Texas A&M. Lubbock Christian claimed the overall conference title with 4.308 points.
CU, WT, LCU, and Texas A&M-Commerce claimed the top-4 spots in the LSC Championship Tournament and will all host first round games on Tuesday, March 2. The bottom four of the bracket is made up of MSU, Texas A&M International, Oklahoma Christian, and St. Mary’s, who jumped into the top-8 as UAFS did not play the minimum of 11 games needed to make the conference postseason.
Cameron’s game against the Mustangs on Tuesday will be played in the Aggie Gym with tip-off slated for 5 p.m. The two teams met twice to open the 2020-21 season back in December with each team coming away with a win on CU’s home floor.
The winner will go on to play in the LSC Championship semifinals, which will be hosted by the top remaining seed. All tournament games will be streamed via the LSC Digital Network.