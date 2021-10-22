The Cameron volleyball team begins the home stretch of the 2021 season as they host Eastern New Mexico and No. 25 West Texas A&M this weekend.
The Aggies have just seven matches, all against Lone Star Conference opponents, left on the 2021 schedule and they begin the stretch by hosting a struggling Greyhound team on Friday, and then one of the top teams in the league in the Lady Buffs on Saturday.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron’s losing skid has now expanded to 20 matches after the loss on Tuesday and they now sit at 1-21 on the year to go along with a 0-10 conference mark. The biggest issues have come on the attack, where they are hitting just .105 with 9.6 kills and 8.7 assists per set. The Aggies have tried to make up for the lack of points via kills on defense, ranking third in the LSC with 141 total blocks this season. Lipkit leads that charge with her 62 total blocks, which is also the third most in the conference. Arianna Navarrete has almost twice as many kills as any other Aggie, averaging 2.53 in her 73 sets played this season; Campbell and Jacee Stelter are both around 90 kills. Desiree Marmolejo averages a team-best 4.71 assists per set.