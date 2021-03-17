FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Cameron volleyball team lost their seventh straight match on Tuesday night, falling in three sets at UAFS.
Cameron entered the week with just two matches left on the spring schedule, as at 2-8, they missed out on making the LSC Tournament this season. They faced a UAFS squad who came away with a pair of 3-0 wins in the Aggie Gym earlier this season.
Tuesday’s match ended in similar fashion. After battling back to fall 25-21 in set one, the Aggies failed to reach 20 points in the remaining two sets, losing 25-17 and 25-15.
Cameron hit .138 on the attack with 33 kills in the three-setter. They matched UAFS with 4.0 total blocks each, but were the victim of 11 service aces, while scoring just one point from the service line on their side of the floor.
Alanni Carter led the way with 10.5 points, recording 10 kills and eight digs in the loss. Arianna Navarrete added nine kills and nine digs with CU’s lone service aces, while Walia Franklin recorded eight kills on an efficient .364 attack percentage.
Freshman Katie Roberson handled the setter duties, recording 24 assists and 10 digs for CU’s lone double-double. Sydney Bolin led the team with 13 digs, while a trio of Aggies (Caitlyn Henderson, Natalia Araujo da Silva and Roberson) each had two blocks.
Cameron fell behind early in set one and trailed 20-12 before a late rally got them to within six points. A kill by UAFS’s Hannah Holland gave the home team set-point, but a 4-0 rally by CU capped by a Carter kill put the Aggies back to within three. However, a ball-handling error ended the frame 25-21.
The Aggies were right there with UAFS in set two, trailing by just one after another Carter kill set the score at 13-12. The Lady Lions then used an 8-1 stretch to go up 21-13 and then closed things out with a kill by Courtney Crownover a few points later.
Almost a mirror image of the second, the third set started with CU battling to a one-point deficit before a UAFS 11-2 stretch gave them a 22-12 cushion. The two teams traded scores until the home team got a kill for the set 3-0 sweep.
Cameron will look to close the schedule on a high note, as these two teams meet again Wednesday for the Aggies’ 2021 spring finale. That match is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Stubblefield Center.