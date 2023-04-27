DURANT–Cameron’s softball team hit 30 wins on the season, with a split in the doubleheader on Tuesday at the SE Softball Field, dropping game one 7-2 before taking the nightcap 8-6.
This is the first time since 2019 that the Aggies had broken 30 wins in a season that year concluded in the NCAA Super Regionals. CU has a top-five spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament locked in, but they can move up depending on the results this weekend.
Kaiden Boren went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run, a triple, and a home run, and Kylie French was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Josie Swafford pitched 5.2 innings, allowing seven runs, four earned on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Robyn Bales got the final out but allowed a hit.
The game started promising as French hit a one-out single, and Boren followed with a triple to right-center to drive her in, giving Cameron a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Savage Storm responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
Born chipped away with a solo home run to left center in the fourth to make it 3-2.
SOSU scored four unanswered runs in the sixth to take the opener 7-2.
In the second game, five players recorded a hit, with four collecting two. Karis Clark went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double, and Mikayla Richmond was 2-of-3 with two RBI and a triple. Boren went 2-for-4 with a run, and Swafford was 2-for-4 with two runs and a double. Madysen Boutwell was 1-of-3 with an RBI.
Bales stayed in the circle to start game two; she lasted 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Jocelyn Bright threw the final 2.2 innings allowing two runs, one earned on two hits and two walks and collecting two strikeouts.
Southeastern got ahead 1-0 in the second.
French responded with a sacrifice fly in the third that scored Maci McMurtrey to tie the game at 1-1.
The Aggies took a 4-1 lead in the fourth when Clark singled to left center to plate Swafford, then Richmond tripped to left center to drive in Rylee Ross and McMurtrey.
The Savage Storm battled back to tie the game at 4-4 after four innings.
CU rallied for four runs in the fifth inning. Clark smacked a two-run double down the line in right to knock in Khmari Edwards and Boren. Boutwell then singled to right center to plate Swafford, and Alyssa Deanda scored on a squeeze bunt by McMurtrey.
SOSU attempted a comeback in the seventh but could only plate two runs to make it an 8-6 game.
Cameron will close out the Lone Star Conference season at West Texas A&M this weekend, with the series opener on Friday at 6 p.m.