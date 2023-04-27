DURANT–Cameron’s softball team hit 30 wins on the season, with a split in the doubleheader on Tuesday at the SE Softball Field, dropping game one 7-2 before taking the nightcap 8-6.

This is the first time since 2019 that the Aggies had broken 30 wins in a season that year concluded in the NCAA Super Regionals. CU has a top-five spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament locked in, but they can move up depending on the results this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you