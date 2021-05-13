EDMOND—Cameron University’s softball team has proven it can play with the best teams in the Lone Star Conference and now it comes down to the conference tournament when the pressure reaches maximum level as the teams battle for not only the Lone Star Conference title but also a berth in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional.
The Aggies faced an acid test in recent weeks, splitting two-game series with No. 4 Oklahoma Christian and No. 10 Texas A&M -Commerce. Today the Aggies will come in as the No. 8 team in the final standings and the opponent will be No. 9-seeded St. Mary’s University. The second game on today’s schedule matches No. 7 seeded St. Edwards and No. 10 seeded Lubbock Christian. The winner of the first game turns around to face Oklahoma Christian at 6:30 p.m. and the winner of the St. Edward’s-Lubbock Christian game will face Angelo State in the final game of the four-game schedule today at OC’s Tom Heath Field. OC earned the right to host the LSC Tournament since the No. 1 seed was UT-Tyler, which is unable to play as it goes through the probationary period that is required of all new programs.
The Aggies posted a 25-17 record during the regular season, going 16-14 in conference play. They finished the year with three straight doubleheaders against top-10 ranked opponents, going 2-4 during that span with series splits against No. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce and the fourth ranked Eagles.
This crew deserves a great deal of credit for enduring the COVID-19 lock downs and the lack of uncertainty over the past year.
For some of the players, this goes beyond just another conference tournament. For seniors like Brenna Busby, twin sister Callie Busby Christensen and Bethany Hines, this marks their final Lone Star Conference Tournament and five years inside the CU softball program.
This writer remembers a call from former CU coach Rodney DeLong who wanted to let me know that he’d landed the signatures of three standouts from Washington High School, a top program in the state. Not long after those three signed with Cameron, DeLong left to take the job at North Texas State University. And while the Cameron program saw two more head coaching changes, that trio from Washington High School and senior Kaylyn Smith of Cache, stuck with the program and have made a lasting impact.
“Those three had their years to shine and they’ve provided a great deal of excitement during their years here,” head coach Kayla Adams said on the eve of her first trip to the LSC Tournament. “Callie, Brenna, Bethany and Kaylyn made their way through the program and stuck it out and came back for this final season. They will be long remembered for helping get some big wins during their time here on campus.”
And Adams thinks those four will be out to show just what they can do in this final conference tournament.
“As long as we show up and capitalize on our opportunities, we will be OK,” the coach said. “We have to make the most and definitely show how our situational hitting has improved. Callie and Breley (Webb), Callie and Brenna, we have some players who can get on base and make things happen. Castle (Haley) is another hitter who can stir up things at the plate. Those seniors have done a great job teaching these younger players what it takes to compete at this level.”
And while the regular-season games are now history, the results of those games including the splits with Oklahoma Christian and Texas A&M-Commerce have allowed Cameron to jump into the South Central regional rankings, coming in at No. 8 when the latest polls were released. The top six teams in the region will make the tournament, with the winners of both the LSC and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournaments earning automatic bids.
Brenna Busby, the Academic Player of the Year in the LSC for 2021, leads CU at the plate, batting .367 with 48 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. She sets the table for the power bats of fellow All-LSC first team selections Callie Christensen and Khmari Edwards. Edwards is hitting .363 for CU with a team-high 36 RBI and 12 doubles, while Christensen leads the league with 11 homers to go along with a .356 average. The trio leads an offense that has seven of their nine everyday starters hitting over .300 with just under six runs per outing.
In the circle, the Aggies have a three-headed monster that has proven to be able to hold down some of the top offenses in Division II. Senior Hines leads the way with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 innings of work. Webb, who is also batting .328 with 20 RBI, has struck out 77 batters in 88 innings to go along with a 3.26 ERA. Freshman Jocelyn Bright has come on strong to end the season, holding opponents to a .226 batting average in 13 appearances; she held the Eagles and Lions to a combined seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters to close out the season.
When Cameron and the Rattlers, who went 20-22 during the regular season, met up earlier this season the Aggies came away with a doubleheader sweep, but they were two hard-fought wins. Webb and Hines limited the Rattlers to just two late runs in game one, stranding 11 runners on base in the 6-2 win. The two teams battled to a 3-3 tie before CU scored four runs in the 11th to earn the win. The Aggies had a season-best 20 hits and stranded 17 runners on base in the win. Busby led the way with four hits and Mickayla Richmond and Webb each had three.
Madyson Marvulli and Kylie French provide solid defense in the infield while Richmond, Smith and Castle provide good speed in the outfield and are also threats whenever they get on base.
“I feel good about our chances,” Adams said. “We’re going to go up there and do our best to make some things happen. We’d love to get into the regional field but we just have to be patient at the plate and try to come up with the clutch hits when we get runners on base.”