When pitchers are throwing strikes, it just seems to make everything better; the defense stays alert and makes big plays and the offense doesn’t always need a huge outing to help garner a win.

Friday for the second straight day at McMahon Field, Cameron’s fast-pitch softball team used that recipe to forge a 3-game sweep of Texas A&M-International, closing out the series with a 1-0 victory behind the pitching of junior Jocelyn Bright.

