TYLER, Texas – Cameron’s bid for a Lone Star Conference Tournament championship came to an abrupt end Friday as No. 3-ranked UT-Tyler blanked the Aggies, 5-0, at Irwin Park.
The Aggies now wait to see if they receive a bid to the NCAA DII South Central Regional, which will be announced on Monday at 9 a.m.
CU was held to one hit on the night, coming off the bat of Kylie French. Josie Swafford was the only other player to reach base as she drew a walk.
Swafford started for the Black-and-Gold throwing 5.1 innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out six. Robyn Bales pitched the final 0.2 innings without giving up a hit or a run.
The Patriots scored a run in the second, two in the third, and two in the sixth to take the game 5-0.
Cameron had earned the right to face Tyler after the Aggies fought from behind to take down fourth-seeded Lubbock Christian, 7-4, in the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals earlier Friday.
Ashlynn Bruce was 2-for-3 with a run, Karis Clark went 2-for-4 with a double, Mikayla Richmond was 2-of-3 with a run, and Kaiden Boren had a 1-for-3 game with two RBI, a run, and a home run.
Jocelyn Bright started in the circle for CU, pitching two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one. Josie Swafford came in the throw the final five innings striking out six while surrendering a run on two hits.
The Lady Chaps scored two runs in the first and one in the second to build an early 3-0 lead.
Boren would make it a one-run game at 3-2 with a two-run home run down the line in right field, driving in Rowley in the third.
Richmond tied the game in the fifth when she scored on a wild pitch.
Lubbock Christian answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead 4-3.
Cameron broke out for four runs in the sixth to take a 7-4 lead. McMurtrey and Rowley drew bases-loaded walks that plated Rylee Ross and Edwards; then French drove in Bruce and McMurtrey with a fielder’s choice to second.
French headlines Ags, who Earn LSC Awards
TYLER, Texas – Kylie French headlines Cameron softball in the Lone Star Conference end of year awards, announced at the postseason banquet on Wednesday night.
Prior to the LSC Championship Tournament hosted by the No. 1 seed UT Tyler, the conference hosted the annual awards banquet, announcing special honors as well as the league’s All-LSC teams, All-Academic team, All-Freshman team, and the Golden Glove Awards.
French, a senior from Harrah, was named to the All-Academic team, as she is majoring in Psychology and recorded a 4.0. French was also selected to the LSC Golden Glove team for her play at the hot corner. She recorded 51 putouts and 81 assists for a fielding percentage of .978.
Joining French with All-Conference awards, Kaiden Boren was named to the first team, joining the second team All-LSC was Josie Swafford, and on the third team were Khmari Edwards and Taylor Rowley.
Boren, the Freshman of the Year a year ago, was selected to the first team All-Conference after recording a .340 batting average, 13 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and scoring 39 runs.
Swafford was named to the All-LSC second team as the designated player after leading the Aggies in the circle with 120.2 innings pitched and collecting 119 strikeouts during her 10-win campaign. At the plate, she led the team with a .341 average with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs, 24 RBI, and 25 runs.
Edwards continues to rack up conference awards in her career, adding to her LSC Freshman of the Year in 2019; this is the second time she was selected to her third All-Conference team while being a first-team selection in 2019 and 2021. The Del City, Okla., native closed out her career, hitting .236 this season while collecting 23 runs, four doubles, two triples, three homers, and 12 RBI. She was 12-14 in stolen base attempts this year, to total 94-103 for her career.
Rowley hit .296 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 33 runs batting at the heart of the order for the Black-and-Gold in 50 of the 52 games this season.