Some day soon, Cameron’s men’s basketball team is going to find a way to beat a Lone Star Conference opponent for one reason: while the odds have been stacked against the Aggies, they are still playing hard and never threw in the towel against another good conference foe.
On Tuesday night, the Aggies led powerful Texas A&M-Commerce in the late going, but a couple of tough misses at the rim, close calls and turnovers in the final minute finally allowed the Lions to earn a tense 85-81 victory before a good crowd at the Aggie Gym.
Earlier, the Cameron women saw their solo lead in the conference standings fall by the wayside as some cold shooting allowed No. 7-ranked A&M-Commerce women to earn a 92-69 decision in the first game of the doubleheader.
Both CU teams will have equally-tough games Thursday when Eastern New Mexico comes to the Aggie Gym for another 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. On Saturday, Lubbock Christian comes to the CU Gym for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Shooting woes hurt women
At first glance the Lions appeared to be a power team that wanted to push the ball inside, but in the end, it was little Dyani Robinson, a 5’7 sophomore, who turned the game for good.
CU owned an 18-16 lead after one quarter but the Lions started working the ball inside and soon had forged ahead, 28-19. CU cut into that lead at 35-29 on a Maighan Hedge layup but Robinson drilled a trey for a 38-29 lead with 1:26 left in the half, then Chania Wright drilled a corner trey for a 41-29 lead.
Hedge hit a buzzer-beater to make it 43-32 at the break but that’s when CU started struggling to get shots to fall and soon the Lions had things under control.
“We knew coming in we had to make shots and get to the free throw line,” head coach Emma Andrews said. “They were No. 7 so we knew they would be tough and they’ve been playing well and (Robinson) is really one of the best players in the league.
“We just didn’t do a good job executing at times and I should have done a better job changing defenses at times. This was always going to be a tough stretch for us because these guys are good, Eastern is good and then we know Lubbock Christian is always tough.
“But despite this loss we still have a good chance to finish in the top four and get a first-round tournament bye. That’s a goal that we can still attain if we just keep playing hard and get some shots to drop.”
Cameron finished hitting just 7-of-28 from long range, just 25 percent and well below its average. And, just like in the men’s game, TAMC women dominated the paint with a 54-30 edge there.
Stephanie Peterson led Cameron with 24 and Hedge added 23 but no other Aggie could reach double figures. Cameron did hit 16-of-19 from the free throw line but that paled in comparison to the 25-of-39 mark put together by the Lions.
Men remain snakebit
The Aggies, now with Jeff Mahoney at the helm, were tied with the powerful Lions at 78-all with 1:55 remaining after a Connor Slater slam and the crowd was into the game, trying to will the Aggies to their first win in LSC action.
But TAMC got a pair of free throws to take an 80-78 lead and then CU turned the ball over on a out-of-bounds call right in front of the Aggie bench.
After a TAMC miss, CU tried to respond but a Slater layup hung on the rim before being swatted off by the Lions who quickly advanced the ball and drilled a killer trey for an 83-78 lead at the 1:12 mark.
Two straight Aggie turnovers foiled any comeback and despite a last-second trey by CU’s Deondre Earley, it was too little, too late.
“That is an explosive bunch, but in this league, there are no easy teams,” Mahoney said after the tense loss. “These kids are just playing their hearts out. They ran some great offense and played tough defense but it’s just like these other games; we just can’t find a way to close out one.”
Mahoney, the women’s assistant, took the team over just three weeks ago and he says he can’t ask for more from this team.
“As long as these kids keep showing up for practice and it’s fun, I’m all in it with them,” he said. “We had two good practices this week and that’s been the case. But it’s frustrating for them, which you can expect. They just want it so badly. But if they keep playing hard like this, it will happen.”
Brock Schreiner led the balanced Aggie attack with 29, including drilling 6-of-9 from long range. Slater, the Elgin sophomore, added 19 and Colt Savage 15.
The difference was in the paint where the much taller Lions had a 52-28 edge and that told the final story.