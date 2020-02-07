DALLAS — The Cameron men’s basketball team had no answer for the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Thursday night, falling 120-75 as DBU set a program record for three-point field goals.
Cameron entered Thursday’s contest trying to claw their way into the last spot of the Lone Star Conference tournament. It would come with a tall task against the DBU Patriots, who also entered the game fresh off a loss on Saturday. DBU is near the top of the league with a 15-5 overall record and a 10-5 mark in their first season as part of the Lone Star Conference.
The game was all Patriots from the word go, as the Aggies couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half. At the break, just two Black and Gold players had hit more than two shots. CU had just 25 points in the first 20 minutes of action and turned the ball over 10 times, compared to DBU’s 58 first-half points.
Cameron doubled their first half scoring output in the second frame but were still outscored by 12 as the Patriots continued their hot shooting. The Aggies ended the contest with 75 points on 43 percent shooting from the floor; CU was 8-22 from three and 17-21 from the foul line.
Darius Green continued his hot streak by tying his career-high with 20 points, his third straight 15-plus point outing. Green also collected three steals in the loss, while JeMarcus Caldwell turned in a career-high 14 points while going 5-5 from the charity stripe; Jordan Lewis added 11 points with a trio of trey-balls.
DBU hit 21 three-pointers and were led by Chandler Jacobs, who turned in 32 points with five triples and five rebounds. The Patriots saw six players reach double figures and shot over 64 percent from the floor in the win.
The Aggies fall to 6-15 on the year and 5-9 within the tough Lone Star Conference. They look to rebound and snap their two-game losing streak on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they travel to Stephenville, Texas to take on Tarleton.