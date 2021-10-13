WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Cameron men's golf battled bad weather and a tough field on Tuesday as they wrapped up the Midwestern State Invitational with a three-round score of 864 and a fifth-place finish.
Senior Tyler Kaman led Cameron on the final day of the tournament, shooting an even 71 with five birdies on the scorecard to finish with a 54-hole score of 215, just four back of his teammate Joey Kirk and good for a tie for 19th individually.
Kirk, who had a great second round (67) followed that up with a 72 to total a score of 211 at Cameron's third tournament of the fall. The Brownwood, Texas native had a pair of birdies and an eagle on hole six on his scorecard to wrap up the event. He finished in a tie for ninth place.
Cameron wraps up the fall next week, Oct. 18-19, at their home tournament, The Hrnciar. The 54-hole event will take place at The Territory Golf Course in Duncan, Okla.