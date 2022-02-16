CANYON, Texas — Second-half struggles led to the Aggies falling 104-64 at No. 17 West Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
After their double overtime upset win over Lubbock Christian last Saturday, the Cameron men's basketball team was looking for another upset on Tuesday when they visited the Buffs. Cameron hung around in the first half but could not keep up with WT in the second half, leading to their 15th loss of the season.
Cameron shot 46 percent from the field as a team but went 3-16 from three while making 15 of their 19 free throw attempts. WT, who shot nearly 57 percent from the field in the win, won the rebounding battle 35-27 and turned CU over 24 times and scored 37 points off of those turnovers.
Individually, Connor Slater led CU with 18 points, going 7-15 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe. Colt Savage added 16 points and was also perfect from the foul line (6-6) while Brock Schreiner added 11 points and freshman John Muhammad had a career-best 10 points to go along with five rebounds.
The Buffs dominated the second half, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field while knocking down six more shots from long range. They also turned the Aggies over 15 times resulting in 24 of their 55 second-half points. CU shot 48 percent from the field in the second 20 minutes but went just 1-5 from three as they fell 104-64.
Cameron is now 4-15 on the season and 2-10 in league play. They will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 19, when they visit Western New Mexico, who they beat in overtime in a non-conference meeting in Lawton back in December.