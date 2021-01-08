OKLAHOMA CITY — Fueled by an outstanding game by junior guard Brock Schreiner, the Aggie men’s basketball team secured their first win of the 2020-21 season, defeating division foe Oklahoma Christian 88-84.
Schreiner, who has already scored 31 and 28 points in a game this season, matched his career-high of 31 points against the Eagles on Thursday night. The Choctaw, Okla. native shot 10-18 from the field, knocking down four triples and going a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe; he is a perfect 25-25 from the free throw line to start the season.
The Aggies knocked down a season-best 14 3-pointers, while shooting over 46 percent from the field and going 12-of-17 from the free throw line.
Andrew Nguyen got in on the trey-ball action, making four of his own while scoring 14 points for the Black and Gold. Freshman M.J. Warrior added 11 points and four assists while sophomore forward Dalton Vinson poured in a season best 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Cameron found themselves trailing for most of the first 20 minutes of action but started getting hot around the eight minute mark in the first half. A three pointer by Schreiner with 7:30 left in the first tied the game at 22 and then after a made three by OC put them back on top by five, CU went on an 11-0 run to close out the half and take a 39-33 lead.
Schreiner was on fire in the first half, scoring 17 points on 6-10 shooting with three made triples. Nguyen had eight points in the first 20 minutes of action, making two shots from beyond the three-point arch.
The Aggies made eight threes in the first half while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. CU out-rebounded the Eagles 25-17 during the opening frame but turned the ball over seven times to OC’s three giveaways.
Cameron started the second half strong, building their lead up to nine on a layup by Vinson at the 12:34 mark. OC hung around despite CU going up by 11 with 7:16 to play thanks to another two-point shot by Vinson. The Eagles would not go down quietly, cutting the Aggies lead to three on a Marco Foster three-pointer with just 18 seconds on the clock. That would be as close as they would get as a free throw by Connor Slater with two seconds left secured CU’s 88-84 win.
Oklahoma Christian played well, shooting over 45 percent from the floor while making nine three-pointers. However, CU controlled the battle on the glass 42-38 and limited their opponent to just 12 second chance points and 10 points off their 13 turnovers. Foster led OC with 27 points on 7-11 shooting.
Cameron, now 1-6 on the season and 1-2 in Lone Star Conference divisional play, gets another shot at the Eagles, now 0-5 on the year, on Saturday as the two teams wrap up the series at 4:30 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.