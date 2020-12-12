LAWTON – The Cameron Aggies fell in their season opener against Midwestern State 98-75, despite production from freshmen guards.
Cameron got their season underway on Friday December 11th, as they welcomed in the Midwestern State Mustangs. Coming into this game with no exhibition season, the Aggies faced an uphill battle. Despite playing no preseason games, a pair of freshmen guards, Kino Thompson and Marques Warrior Jr., were able to impress CU head coach Andrew Brown enough to crack the starting five.
Brown embraced a three-guard lineup with the two freshmen being joined by Junior standout and Choctaw, Okla. native Brock Schreiner. Down low Hunter Quick and Kendall Scott completed the Black and Gold starting five.
That group combined for 44 of the Aggies 75 points. Kendall Scott made his presence felt on the glass capturing a team-high seven rebounds, six of which came on the defensive end good enough for the game high in that category.
CU was able to battle till the end, but this game was never in doubt for the Mustangs who led for 91 percent of the contest, a total of 36 minutes and 41 seconds. CU never regained the lead after scoring the first two points of the contest.
Cameron turned the ball over 18 times, while being outrebounded 46-33 which is hardly a recipe for success. MSU's biggest advantage came with their 12 triples, shooting the three ball at a 41-percent clip was a huge asset for Midwestern State. However, the Black and Gold shot the ball from beyond the arc well (38-percent, 8 made 3's).
MSU saw immense production from their bench unit which tallied 52 of their 98 points. The CU nonstarters put up 31 points.
MSU dominated the second chance points, fastbreak points, and field goal percentage. The Aggies were able to shoot 76 percent from the line including three players who went perfect at the stripe (Warrior Jr., Thompson, and Nikolaos Argyropoulos).
Warrior and Schreiner were the only two Aggies in double figures tying for the team-high in points with 11 each. The Mustangs however, saw six players reach double-digits with Pierre Sanders and Romell Williams type for the team and game high with 15 points. Derrick Ogechi was able to bust this contest open with his four trey balls on 44-percent shooting.
CU's two freshmen guard's, Thompson and Warrior, led the way in usage rate for CU (27 percent and 26 percent respectively) with most of the offensive sets and actions running through the pair.
The Aggies will be back in action Saturday, December 12th at 5 p.m., playing a rare collegiate back-to-back against Midwestern State.