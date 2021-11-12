The reloaded Cameron men’s basketball team looks for a bounce-back season as they open the 2021-22 slate against Colorado State-Pueblo and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
The Aggies return two of their top scorers from last season and have added a lot of talent via the transfer route, looking to get back in the postseason in the sixth year under head coach Andrew Brown. Their first test is against a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foes.
After missing the conference postseason for the second straight year, Brown brought back just six players from last year’s team and brought in eight new additions. Of those returners, CU gets back leading scorer Brock Schreiner, who averaged 17.2 points per game on his way to an honorable mention All-LSC nod. His back-court mate and talented freshman Marques Warrior Jr. also returns after averaging 10.0 points, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals his first year on campus.
Connor Slater is the top returning forward, averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the floor his second year on campus. He and Nikolaos Argyropoulos provided the experience up front while Darius Green and Jalen Mangum provide Brown with more experience in the backcourt.
Cameron’s recruiting class is highlighted by in-state transfers Shem’mario Stephens and Colt Savage. Stephens played one season at OC after spending time at Murray State College. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Eagles in 2020-21. Savage was a mid-year transfer last spring but will make his game debut for CU this fall. A Sand Springs, Okla. native, Savage averaged 6.1 points and 5.6 points in his two full seasons at Central Oklahoma.
Kenyon Holcombe, a 6-foot-8 forward, and Deondre Earley, a 6-foor-3 guard, were also big additions from the transfer ranks with Jaylen Swift and Alex Gonzalez both joining the new Aggies with college experience list. Brown also has a pair of talented true freshman in John Muhammad and Joshua Fanuiel.