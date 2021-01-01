The Cameron basketball teams return to the hardwood with some home-and-home series beginning Saturday.
The Aggie women head to Denton where they’ll begin Lone Star Conference North Division play against Texas Woman’s at 2 p.m. Saturday before welcoming the Pioneers to Aggie Gym on Monday at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Aggie men will also be in the Metroplex, playing Dallas Baptist in Dallas on Saturday at 2 p.m., before the two teams clash in Lawton on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Cameron women begin divisional play
The Cameron women (1-1) begin divisional play against TWU after nearly 3 weeks away from the floor thanks to games against UT Permian Basin getting postponed just before the holiday break.
With the first two games of 2020-21 under their belt, the new-look Aggies search to move above .500 with a pair of games against UTPB. The squad from Lawton averaged 72 points over their first weekend of play, shooting 41 percent from the field but just 27 percent from three-point range. Cameron excelled at getting to and converting from the charity stripe, making 17.5 foul shots per game at a 81.4 percent clip. The Aggies spread the scoring around last week with six players averaging over 8.0 points per game led by Maighan Hedge’s 19.5. Junior Whitney Outon averaged 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds against MSU, while Jazmin Luster averaged 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Lawton native Delecia Brown also had a strong series, averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals while also shooting over 50 percent from the field.
Texas Woman’s played just one of their five scheduled games in December, with that one coming in the form of a 60-55 loss to Texas A&M International. TWU got off to a slow start in the defensive battle, scoring only 10 points in the opening frame. They shot just 39.6 percent from the field while going 4-14 from three and 13-19 from the charity stripe. The main difference between the two teams was the battle on the glass, where TWU grabbed just 24 rebounds compared to the Dustdevils 38 boards. Jordan Jenkins led all scorers with 17 points on 8-15 shooting, while Kam Daily added 12 points and a team-best six rebounds in the season opener.
CU men still seeking 1st win
Andrew Brown’s Aggies (0-4) are still winless, conjuring bad memories of last year’s 0-5 start. But to get win number one, Cameron will have to beat a DBU team ranked No. 25 in the NABC Coaches Poll after the Patriots scored two wins over No. 17 Angelo State to win the season.
Cameron guard Brock Schreiner had a career week last time out against UTPB, averaging 29.5 points while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and going 16-16 from the charity stripe; he currently ranks sixth in the Lone Star Conference in scoring. Schreiner leads the Black and Gold with his 21.0 points per game to go along with an average of 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Kendall Scott scores 14.3 points and grabs 9.0 rebounds per outing, while freshman Marques Warrior Jr. has averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assist over his first four collegiate games. Andrew Nguyen’s 18-point game against UTPB bumped his scoring average to 8.5, while fellow junior Darius Green is averaging 8.7 points and shooting 55 percent from the field. Scott is seventh in the nation with his double-doubles. DBU has played just the two games against ASU, as their next two games against St. Mary’s were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Still, the Patriots have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging 97.0 points per game while shooting almost 57 percent from the floor. They also averaged 17 three-point field goals made against the Rams, hitting the long-ball at a 46 percent clip. Chandler Jacobs’ 24.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game leads DBU, while freshman Ricky Lujan is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals to start his collegiate career.