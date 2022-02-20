CANYON, Texas – The Aggies were one strike away from getting a win over No. 5 West Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Buffs walked it off to sweep the doubleheader clinch the series win.
After winning game one of the four-game set, the Buffs opened the day with a 10-1 win before the Aggies came back to tie game two and force extra innings. The home team eventually came away with the 5-4 win to earn the series win before the finale on Sunday.
There was not much going for the Aggies in game one of the doubleheader. After Kalen Haynes gave up a single run in the first, Julian Macias answered with a solo homer in the third, his first of the year.
The Buffs answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and then four more in the sixth to win the game.
Macias and Zac DeLong each had one-out singles and then Macias came in to score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Coleman to tie the game at three.
To start extra innings, Nik Sanchez drove in Jordan Harrison-Dudley, who tripled earlier in the inning on a RBI single to make it 4-3. WT answered in their half of the eighth, with Fuenning just getting in ahead of Sanchez’s tag to grab the walk-off win.